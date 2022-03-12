Best Airtel, Jio, BSNL Broadband Plans For OTT Users Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been a surge in the OTT consumption of users all over the world and India is not let alone. Eventually, the internet consumption of people has also increased dramatically. If you watch a lot of OTT content and want to make sure you have a broadband plan that delivers good speed, then there are many options for you to choose from.

Almost all the leading broadband service providers in India including BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance Jio provide broadband plans that deliver good speed. These plans are available across price points to serve those consumers with varying requirements. Here we have listed some of these plans for you.

Airtel Broadband Plans For OTT Users

Airtel offers a broadband plan offering 300Mbps unlimited data for entertainment users. Called the 'Professional' plan, it bundles Airtel Xstream Fiber, subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Shaw Academy, and Wynk Music. Also, it offers the Airtel Thanks Benefits. This high-speed broadband plan from Airtel is priced at Rs. 1,499 per month. The FUP of data is 3.5TB and it excludes the GST charges. Notably, it has slight variations in various cities.

BSNL Broadband Plans For OTT Users

BSNL, the government-owned ISP is also a major service provider in this segment. It offers a 300Mbps broadband plan called Fibre Ultra. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 per month similar to the Airtel plan we saw above. With the BSNL 300Mbps broadband plan, users will get 4TB of data at high speed and it will drop to 4Mbps later. Also, this plan offers unlimited voice calls, local and STD and comes with other benefits such as the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan. There is a special benefit, which offers up to Rs. 500 discount on the first month's rental.

Jio Broadband Plans For OTT Users

JioFiber, the broadband service from Reliance Jio comes with a 300Mbps plan with a slew of benefits. This plan is also priced at Rs. 1,499 as the others for a month. It offers benefits including FUP data with a limit of 3.3TB at 300Mbps of data speed, unlimited voice calls, and the same upload and download speed. Jio offers a slew of OTT subscription benefits such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and many others.

