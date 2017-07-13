Netflix Vs Hotstar Vs Amazon Prime Videos: Which one should you choose

Netflix

After lots of anticipation, Netflix entered the Indian market with the woefully small library when compared to U.S market. Talking about the plans, it starts from Rs. 550/month which is pretty costly. In terms of content, the company has upped its level with the release of a number of Netflix originals such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Luke Cage, and Narcos, which made a mark in India.

In terms of interface, it has categorisation feature based on the watching history and also has a ‘continue watching' feature on the landing page. It also offers subtitles in English and makes for easy viewing. As for the local content, it is quite less as compared to the English but it has increased the quantity.

Moreover, it allows you to choose the preferred video quality from the settings, it does not let you switch it while watching a show or movie. It automatically switches the streaming quality depending on your plan and internet connectivity. Netflix lets you download selected content for offline viewing but this functionality is available only via the app.