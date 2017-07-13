Netflix Vs Hotstar Vs Amazon Prime Videos: Which one should you choose

If you have observed carefully, the whole scenario of on-demand entertainment streaming services in India has changed with the uprising of various sources.
While there are lots of local players, international players such as Amazon Prime, Netflix are trying out their luck in the country. Today, we are comparing the Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar.
Netflix
After lots of anticipation, Netflix entered the Indian market with the woefully small library when compared to U.S market. Talking about the plans, it starts from Rs. 550/month which is pretty costly. In terms of content, the company has upped its level with the release of a number of Netflix originals such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Luke Cage, and Narcos, which made a mark in India.
In terms of interface, it has categorisation feature based on the watching history and also has a ‘continue watching' feature on the landing page. It also offers subtitles in English and makes for easy viewing. As for the local content, it is quite less as compared to the English but it has increased the quantity.
Moreover, it allows you to choose the preferred video quality from the settings, it does not let you switch it while watching a show or movie. It automatically switches the streaming quality depending on your plan and internet connectivity. Netflix lets you download selected content for offline viewing but this functionality is available only via the app.
Amazon Prime
This is the recent one with a plan of Rs. 500 per year. It looks cheap and also helps you in Amazon fast deliveries as well. Unlike Netflix, it has lots of local content according to the regions. You can watch content on three devices simultaneously from one login according to Amazon.
Prime Video is available via web browser and only on Android and iOS smartphones. When playing back a video on Prime Video, you get the subtitle menu and the Airplay mirroring option. The languages currently covered by Prime Video includes Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali.
Hotstar
This is one such streaming video site that sorted out the major content issues. Unlike Netflix, they have content for every regional language which is a good thing. It has movies and TV shows in English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
It also a top bar with options to browse through content along with a carousel of featured content. Having said that, it is the only service which has sports content where you can watch live matches, highlights, and other videos related to cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis, badminton, hockey, and Kabaddi.