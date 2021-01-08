Tata Sky Vs Airel Xstream Vs Jio Fiber: Broadband Plans That Ship 1Gbps Speed Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has recently announced the launch of a 1 Gbps speed for its broadband customers. However, this plan is currently available to a limited Wagholi (Pune suburb) and it is quite a good pack if anyone purchases for one year. Notably, the cost of the plan comes down to Rs. 4,012 per month and yearly wise its will cost you Rs. 48,144. On that track, we are comparing plans from leading internet players, such as Jio Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Let's Start With Tata Sky Broadband Plans With 1 Gbps Speed

It is worth mentioning that Tata Sky is not providing 1 Gbps speed every month. This pack also comes with three, six, and 12 months validity. Additionally, if someone goes for the annual plan, then it will cost you Rs. 4, 012. This pack is not offering any OTT subscription, however, users will get 3300GB of data along with unlimited calling to the customers.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans That Ships 1 Gbps Speed

On the other hand, Airtel is providing a similar speed at Rs. 3,999. This plan is also offering 3300GB data along with OTT subscription such as Lions Gate, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Ultra, ShemarooMe, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, and Voot Basic.

Jio Fiber Plans That Ships 1 Gbps Speed

Similarly, Jio Fiber is offering a 1 Gbps internet plan. This plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 per month and offering 3300GB of data. It also ships content from ALTBalaji, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Discovery+, Sun NXT, JioSaavn, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky Vs Airtel Vs Jio Fiber: Which Plan Is Offering Good 1 Gbps Speed

Notably, Tata Sky plans are not good enough to compete with other leading companies, such as Jio Fiber and Airtel Xstream plans.

