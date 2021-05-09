Why Pirating Movies On SpaceX Starlink Could Be Bad Idea Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Elon Musk's yet another ambitious project - SpaceX Starlink, a satellite internet service, will soon be making its way to India. But it might bar users from something they practice regularly - downloading copyright-infringing content online. At least that's what a Reddit post from user "substrate-97" claims. The user is a Starlink subscriber, was sent a notice instantly after he tried downloading a show illegally, reports PCMag.

The notice reads: "We must insist that you and/or others using your Starlink service refrain from illegal downloads of copyrighted content. Downloading copyrighted materials without a license may lead to suspension or termination of your service, and put you at risk of legal action by the content owner."

SpaceX Starlink Violation Policies

SpaceX seems all set to take satellite internet to new heights, thanks to its $10 billion satellite constellation, with over 1,200 satellites already placed in orbit. The US-based Redditor confirmed to have attempted to download a "CBS show" via a torrent, a peer-to-peer method commonly used to download shows and movies illegally.

Starlink says "violating SpaceX's or any third party's copyright, trademark, proprietary, or other intellectual property rights," is a violation of its "Acceptable Use Policy."

While the Redditor intentionally tried pirating a TV show to see whether it triggers a warning from Starlink, it's fairly easy to do so using a VPN, but it's advisable to not download content illegally.

When Is Starlink Coming To India?

SpaceX Starlink service is said to hit the Indian market by 2022. The services will likely be affordable and will offer speeds up to 300 Mbps. Elon Musk confirmed that the company has already received more than 500,000 pre-orders for Starlink services. The company charged customers Rs. 7,500 and provided them with a slot, which would be allocated next year on a first-come-first-served basis.

However, the company is already facing trouble In India. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) raised concerns after Starlink started pre-booking connections without the Government's approval. It is believed to be a violation of telecom and technology rules.

The Broadband India Forum has already asked Government authorities to block Starlink from pre-booking connections. The DoT will be going through all provisions under the Indian Wireless Act, Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act, and Satcom policy.

Best Mobiles in India