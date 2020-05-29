Just In
ACT Fibernet To Increase Prices In Eight Circles From June 1
Almost all broadband players have announced several measures, during the lockdown; ACT Fibernet has also taken some steps, to help its users. However, it has been reported that all internet service providers are facing a lot of trouble due to increasing demand, and that's why they are considering increasing tariffs rate.
In fact, ACT Fibernet has already increased the price of its broadband plans, reports Gadgets 360. As per the report, the company has raised prices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, and Bengaluru. Furthermore, the report states that the internet service provider has increased prices by 2 to 4 percent, while there are chances that the percentage could be higher in some circles.
The company has not updated its plans on its website yet. But, it is expected that the ACT will update the plans in the coming days. The broadband player is also sending emails to its customers.
"We have kept pricing constant over the past few years, despite significant cost increases and investments for superior Internet experience. In addition, our sector has also seen unprecedented challenges over the last few years, leading to the increased cost of operations," ACT Fibernet said via email to its users.
Netflix Broadband Plans: Details
The company is offering services in many circles, such as Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and many more. It is worth mentioning that the ACT has designed plans for each circle. So, in that case, we are giving you a list of plans that you can avail in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Let's start with Delhi's plans, where the company is offering six plans, and it starts from Rs. 749 that goes up to Rs. 4,999. The plan provides data up to 500GB to 2,500GB data. In also ships 1,000GB extra data with all plans, while the speed ranges between 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps along with FUP.
On the other hand, ACT Fibernet is providing 10 plans in Bengaluru. The prices start at Rs. 685 and go up to Rs. 5,999. It ships data between 200GB to 3,500GB, while speed ranges between 512 Kbps to 5 Gbps.
