ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon adds five Indian languages to Kindle Direct Publishing

Amazon makes self-publishing easy on kindle.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), authors can now self-publish their eBooks in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam to customers in India and across the world.

    Amazon adds five Indian languages to Kindle Direct Publishing

    This free service allows authors to get to market fast, keep control of their books' rights and set their own list prices while earning a royalty of up to 70% on the sale of their eBooks.

    "I have been a KDP author for 5 years," explained author Sundari Venkatraman who has all of her eBooks on Amazon. "Having KDP support for Indian languages is fantastic. I have published in English and planning to release my books in Hindi and Tamil. KDP has given me a way to make my stories available to a wider audience."

    According to Sanjeev Jha, Director of Kindle Content in India, "We launched Indian language eBooks in 2016, and with the addition of Indian languages to KDP, we will offer readers a wider selection of titles. We are excited to bring the work of Indian language authors to millions of readers in India and across the world."

    KDP has been available for English authors in India since 2012, with tens of thousands of authors benefiting from its services. At any point, up to 20% of the top 100 eBooks on Amazon.in are from KDP. Authors simply need to log in to https://kdp.amazon.com and upload their manuscript to publish their eBook. Once published, these books are available for download everywhere-on Kindle e-Readers or on the Kindle App.

    Amazon has also added Indian language titles to Kindle Unlimited, the subscription service that allows customers to read as much as they want from over one million Kindle eBooks, with plans starting from Rs 150 per month.

    The company has also filed a patent for a new technology that would let Alexa analyze a user's voice to determine whether they are sick or depressed. The company will then sell products based on consumers' physical or emotional condition.

    "For example, physical conditions such as sore throats and coughs may be determined based at least in part on a voice input from the user, and emotional conditions such as an excited emotional state or a sad emotional state may be determined based at least in part on voice input from a user," the patent says. "A cough or sniffle, or crying, may indicate that the user has a specific physical or emotional abnormality."

    Read More About: amazon kindle news
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue