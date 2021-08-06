Bengaluru International Airport Just Got A Lot Smarter: Gets IoT-Powered Cold Chain Cargo News oi-Vivek

Kempegowda International Airport, also known as the Bengaluru International Airport just got a lot smarter. This airport is known for implementing smart features in various departments. One of the cargo terminals of the KIAB (Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore (MABB)) is now equipped with smart cold chain management cargo technology.

The smart cold chain management technology is developed by TAGBOX. This technology is said to be useful for live monitoring of products like pharmaceuticals and perishables, which includes products like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, seafood, and cut flowers. According to authorities, this technology is said to strengthen BLR airport's reputation as South India's preferred cargo gateway.

Science Behind The Technology

A battery-powered TAG sensor will be attached to the boxes and the packages. This enables tracking of real-time temperature information, where, both the shippers and the agents can monitor the temperature from remote locations via the web or a mobile application. This also allows taking proper actions if something goes sideways.

It begins with pallets attaching the Tag360 sensor at the shipper's location. This will help to monitor the temperature of the package throughout its journey. When it arrives at the terminal (TagHub-FX), the sensors installed at the entry docks sync with the recorded temperature from the Tag360 sensor.

Similarly, the cargo handlers will also be equipped with the TagLink mobile app, which will be used to sync real-time data at the various locations of the cargo warehouse. This enables the shippers to monitor the real-time location and temperature of the package even when it is inside the cargo.

If there is any change in the temperature, the technology is designed to send an automated text message so that the shipper can take proper action to make sure that the product does not get spoiled. This means until the sensor is removed from the package, people with permission should be able to live monitor both location and temperature in real-time.

Additionally, BIAL has also launched a new project called Envirotainer, which will enable pharmaceutical companies to maintain the integrity and quality of pharmaceuticals throughout their journey.

