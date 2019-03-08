BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended until March 31 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu You can get the cashback on subscribing to an annual broadband plan from BSNL.

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator came with a cashback offer for the day new and existing users of landline and broadband subscribers. Initially, this cashback offer was supposed to end on December 31 but the offer was extended until February 28. Now, it has once again been extended until March 31.

Going by this cashback offer, those subscribers who are enrolling for the annual broadband plans will get a cashback of 25%. The cashback will be credited to the user's account and can be used for payment of future bills and availing other BSNL services.

BSNL cashback scheme extended

BSNL took to Twitter to announce the extension of this cashback scheme. It announced that the 25% cashback offer is applicable on the annual plans for both the existing and new broadband subscriber. When the BSNL broadband users connect to the internet, they will be presented a banner with this information about the cashback scheme.

How to avail 25% cashback

Once the customer is ready to accept this scheme by hitting the Agree button on the banner, the user will be prompted to enter the Service ID. This is none other than the FTTH broadband or landline number. The user will then receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. The subscribers have to provide this OTP to validate the same. Then they will be shown the existing plan and the annual plan with the tenure.

The subscriber can change the plan among those that offer 25% cashback. Once the same is finalized, the user had to click on the Submit button. If not, then they can hit the Cancel button if they do not want to change. They will get a message with the plan change request as soon as the order is successful. If the user has not opted for a change, then it will display relevant information on the screen.