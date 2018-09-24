Jio GigaFiber offers 300GB data for free under preview offer; internet service gets good response

Reliance Jio announced the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service in July at the 41st AGM. The service was rolled out earlier this month under the preview offer. As mentioned in the previous reports, it was rolled out in select cities offering users 300GB of data for free for 3 months. During this trial period of 3 months, the telco will boost the speeds and keep a check on the efficiency of the service.

Going by the recent reports, Reliance Jio offers 100GB per month and the overall 300GB has to be used up in the preview offer. It is also said that the company will offer an additional data of 40GB that will be given once the users hit the monthly limit of 100GB. The top-up can be done via the official website or MyJio app.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber service

The highlight of its broadband connection is that the service is said to offer a speed of 1Gbps. With this high-speed connectivity, users can stream 4K videos and play graphic intense and VR games online with ease.

Though the 300GB of data will be offered for free for a period of 3 months, users need the ONT device, which is the GigaHub Home Gateway. This can be got by paying a deposit or refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500.

Like the 4G service from Reliance Jio, there will be prepaid plans in the beginning and postpaid plans will be introduced later. After the Jio GigaFiber preview offer, users can migrate to the suitable prepaid plan. Notably, the plans will be announced in the near future. Also, users who are not interested in the service can cancel their subscription after the preview offer ends and get their security deposit refunded.

Under testing in 900 cities

The company had already revealed that the cities that showed the maximum interest will get the service at first. Now, a report by The Economic Times states that the service is being tested in 900 cities and is said to have received a good response from the users. So, the availability of the Jio broadband service is based on the demand in the area. The report adds that there is a tremendous response from these 900 towns and cities. However, it is said to be facing resistance from local cable operators in select markets.

The maximum number of registrations, the better chances for the broadband service to make its way to your city. It was already announced that interested users need to register for the GigaFiber broadband service from the company's official website. Check out how to register for the Jio broadband service from here.