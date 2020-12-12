ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghbela Broadband Launches New Packs In West Bengal; Offering Voice, Video, Data And Wireless Services

    By
    |

    Meghbela, which is one of the internet service providers in the country, has announced the launch of new plans for its customers in West Bengal. Meghbela has also become the first company that launched plans with voice, video, data, and wireless services in one circle. The company aims to provide content with these packs.

    Meghbela Broadband Launches New Packs In West Bengal

     

    Meghbela Broadband New Bundled Plans

    The West Bengal based internet firm has announced that it now offers 250 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, and 150+ Live TV channels. Notably, the company has joined hands with several OTT applications, such as Gaana, SheemarooMe, HubHopper, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Hungama Play. It also includes content from Bengali channels like Hoichoi, Bongo TV, and Addatimes.

    Apart from joining hands with OTT platforms, the internet company has launched voice-enabled Android Box for its customers, which will allow you to convert the regular TV into a smart TV. For the unaware, the Android box comes with Google Assistant, OTT platforms, and 150 Live TV channels.

    In addition, the Android Box allows you to connect any television vis HDMI port or AV input. "The TV screen will then display the Android 9 interface through which a customer can toggle and browse content across popular OTT platforms and Live TV channels," the company said.

    Free Calling Facility Launched By Meghbela Broadband

    Meghbela Broadband has also launched an unlimited calling feature from fixed lines, which is expected to offer free local and STD calls to all networks. Initially, the company has launched these services in Kolkata, and soon this plan will be available in other markets.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: internet
    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X