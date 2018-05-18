Microsoft introduces the Surface Hub 2

Microsoft has introduced the next generation Surface Hub 2. It is designed from the ground up to be used by teams - to get people out of their seats, to connect and ideate, regardless of the location. The new Surface Hub 2 is sleeker, agiler and more affordable to fit any workspace or work style. The gorgeous 4K+ 50.5" multi-touch display creates an inviting canvas to co-create, harnessing the power of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Whiteboard, Office 365, Windows 10 and the intelligent cloud. Surface Hub 2 scales and adapts to users' space through tiling up to four screens together in portrait or landscape view.

Surface Hub 2 was designed from the ground up to be used by teams - to get people out of their seats, to connect and ideate, regardless of location. The new Surface Hub 2 is sleeker, more agile and more affordable to fit any workspace or work style. The gorgeous 4K+ 50.5" multi-touch display creates an inviting canvas to co-create, harnessing the power of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Whiteboard, Office 365, Windows 10 and the intelligent cloud. The 4K cameras that rotate with the device, integrated speakers, and far-field mic arrays allow everyone in the meeting to feel as if they are right in the room with the rest of the group, while our standard Surface 3×2 aspect ratio means everyone has more usable space to create and collaborate.

A new culture of work is emerging. One where unlocking the power of the team has never been more important. People coming together, creating together, making products stronger through collaboration. Whether they're in the same room or separated by thousands of miles. Today's most effective businesses have a team-based, collaborative culture and place an emphasis on enabling creativity and productivity. In fact, companies that promote collaborative working are five times more likely to be high-performing. According to the Microsoft Asia Workplace, 2020 Study Indian employees across cities are rapidly adopting flexible and digital workspaces.

Microsoft is also reportedly working on a smart speaker in partnership with Quanta Computer. At least that's what unspecified developer documentation suggests. There have been few technical specifications highlighted in the purported documents. It mentions that the device will be optimized for "Internet of Things" but there aren't any details about the execution.