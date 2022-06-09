Zoom Collaborates With Logitech To Create Zoom Rooms News oi-Vivek

Zoom in collaboration with Logitech showcased the new features and technologies within the Zoom Room that are created to offer a better collaborative experience in the modern post-covid work environments. Zoom showcased various features and services available on Zoom Rooms, and here are some of the key highlights from the Zoom Rooms Experience event.

Zoom White Board

One of the most fascinating technologies that Zoom showcased at the Zoom Rooms Experiences event is the Zoom White Board technology which offers a real-time digital canvas experience that smartly replicates the physical whiteboard experience within Zoom Rooms. Small hardware can morph an already existing whiteboard into a digital board.

Zoom Smart Gallery

Zoom also showcased the "smart gallery" option, where it uses AI to create individual video feeds of in-room participants. The smart gallery feature ensures that every individual participating in the meeting will be clearly and equally visible to improve the hybrid collaborative experience.

Zoom Room Controller

Zoom Room Controller is another Zoom Rooms feature that allows users to start or stop a meeting from any of the paired devices, including personal devices like smartphones. Zoom Rooms also allows users to reserve the workspace, making it easy to book workspaces using interactive maps from on-site or remote locations.

Sameer Raje, General Manager, and Head, India, and SAARC, Zoom also commented that services like Zoom Rooms offer flexibility along with rich engagement experiences. He further said that Zoom Rooms is a great tool for remote, hybrid, or co-located workforce model collaborations.

Zoom Rooms Pricing In India

Do note that, Zoom Rooms is a paid service, and the company is offering a free one-month trial. From the second month, one can either opt for an annual subscription, which costs Rs. 44,100/year/room or the monthly subscription for Rs. 4,300/month/room. In each case, Zoom Rooms support up to 1000 video participants or 1000 webinar viewers.

Zoom Rooms subscription offers 720p HD video and audio quality along with support for up to 10 room controllers and up to 3 displays. Do note that, the Zoom Rooms subscription does not include hardware, and it has to be bought separately from companies like Logitech.

