Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Discount Offers On Intel Core i7 Laptops
Amazon has kicked off the Great Republic Day Sale on account of the Republic Day in India. During this sale that debuted today, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts on a slew of products. If you are looking forward to buy a new laptop that will help you during the work from home and online education era, then you can make use of the offers. Well, there is a slew of Core i7 laptops available in the market and Amazon India provides them at a discount, no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discount as well.
If you want to buy a laptop, then here we have listed the Core i7 laptops from various brands available at a discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Do take a look at the discount and offers on these products from below.
LG Gram 14-Inches Ultra-Light Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,40,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 87,990 : You Save: Rs. 52,010 (37% Off)
LG Gram 14-Inches Ultra-Light Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 is available at 37% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 87,990 onwards during the sale.
Acer Swift 5 Intel i7 11th Gen 14 inches Ultra Thin and Light Business Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 91,990 : You Save: Rs. 33,009 (26% Off)
Acer Swift 5 Intel i7 11th Gen 14 inches Ultra Thin and Light Business Laptop is available at 26% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 91,990 onwards during the sale.
Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,42,290 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,490 : You Save: Rs. 39,800 (28% Off)
Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop is available at 26% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,02,490 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ZenBook 14 (2020) Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th Gen 14 inches FHD Business Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,18,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 89,750 : You Save: Rs. 29,240 (25% Off)
ASUS ZenBook 14 (2020) Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th Gen 14 inches FHD Business Laptop is available at 25% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 89,750 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) Intel Core i7-1165G7
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 94,990 : You Save: Rs. 28,000 (23% Off)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) Intel Core i7-1165G7 Laptop is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 94,990 onwards during the sale.
Dell 14 (2021) i7-1195G7 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,18,156 ; Deal Price: Rs. 96,000 ; You Save: Rs. 22,156 (19% Off)
Dell 14 (2021) i7-1195G7 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop is available at 19% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 94,990 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 11th Gen Intel Core i7 33.78 cm (13.3") QHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,11,890 ; Deal Price: Rs. 80,990 ; You Save: Rs. 30,900 (28% Off)
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 11th Gen Intel Core i7 33.78 cm (13.3") QHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 80,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K resolution display Intel Core i7-11370H 11th Gen 15.6-inch(39.62 cm) Thin and Light laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 90,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 76,499 : You Save: Rs. 14,500 (16% Off)
Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K resolution display Intel Core i7-11370H 11th Gen 15.6-inch(39.62 cm) Thin and Light laptop is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 76,499 onwards during the sale.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VNX-00028 12.3 inch (31.2 cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,50,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,27,990 : You Save: Rs. 23,009.00 (15% Off)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VNX-00028 12.3 inch (31.2 cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,27,990 onwards during the sale.
MSI GF75 Intel i7-10750H 17.3 inches FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Thin Gaming Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 87,990 , You Save: Rs. 24,000 (21% Off)
MSI GF75 Intel i7-10750H 17.3 inches FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Thin Gaming Laptop is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 87,990 onwards during the sale.
Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel i7 Core 13.3” (33.78cm) FHD IPS 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,22,390 ; Deal Price: Rs. 87,490 ; You Save: Rs. 34,900 (29% Off)
Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel i7 Core 13.3" (33.78cm) FHD IPS 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 87,490 onwards during the sale.
