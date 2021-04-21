Just In
Flipkart Laptop Sale 2021: Discount Offers On List Of Best Laptops
Undoubtedly, Flipkart is one of the best e-commerce portal that offers attractive deals and discounts on a slew of products. The latest one that is going on is the Flipkart Laptop sale. During this sale, you can get never seen before deals and discounts on laptops that suit your needs.
Be it a laptop for your work or online classes or entertainment requirements, Flipkart sells various products from the leading brands to give you value for the money you spent. You can check out the discounts during the ongoing Flipkart sale from here and make a buying decision.
Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i3 10th Gen
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,890 (34% off)
Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
HP 15s Dual Core 3020e
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,784 (3% off)
HP 15s Dual Core 3020e is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Laptop Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
HP 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,490 ; MRP: Rs. 33,256 (5% off)
HP 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Laptop Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 31,490 onwards during the sale.
Acer One 14 Pentium Gold
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,500 (38% off)
Acer One 14 Pentium Gold is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Laptop Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 22,990 onwards during the sale.
DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 38,350 ; MRP: Rs. 39,610 (3% off)
DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Laptop Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 38,350 onwards during the sale.
