Just In
- 7 min ago Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Expected Price, Launch Date
- 23 min ago Why Vodafone-Idea Needs To Raise Tariffs Of Prepaid Plans?
- 57 min ago iQOO 8 Series With 120Hz Display, Up To 512GB Storage Goes Official; Price And Availability
- 1 hr ago JioPhone Next Price Leaks Once Again: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- Sports Andrew Strauss feels manner of defeat could hurt bruised and battered England in remaining Tests
- News Will the Taliban takeover of Kabul play out in Kashmir?
- Movies Richa Chadha Opens Up On How Actors Are Misled In Bollywood; 'I Used To Believe Them When I Was Naive'
- Education TS ECET Results 2021 Released, Download Telangana ECET Rank Card 2021
- Automobiles 2021 Honda Amaze Launched At Rs 6.32 Lakh: LED Headlamp, Diesel & Petrol Automatics Available
- Finance SBI Platinum FD Vs SBI Regular FD Vs SBI WeCare FD: Latest Interest Rates Compared
- Lifestyle Raksha Bandhan 2021: 7 Legends And Stories Associated With This Festival
- Travel IRCTC Announces Cashback Of 5 Percent In 2 Tejas Express Trains For Women In View Of Rakshbanadhan
Thinner Laptops Are Not Always Better: Here's Why
If you visit the market, looking for a new high-performance laptop, then you will majorly have two choices. You can either choose a thin-and-light laptop, which is usually known as an ultrabook or a high-performance gaming laptop, which will be likely to be thick and bulky. Yes, there are a few laptops that sit between these two categories, but they are very rare.
The major difference between the ultrabook and a gaming laptop is the processor that incorporates. Most ultrabooks use a low-powered 15W CPU while the gaming laptops come with a 35/45W CPU. A CPU/GPU that has a higher power requirement is usually more powerful than a CPU with a lower power envelope.
The Trend Of Ultrabooks
If you are a non-gamer, then buying an ultrabook is a good choice, as they are easy to carry around, and just like the gaming laptops, they also tend to pack the latest technology. An ultrabook is a boon for someone, who travels a lot and does not want to carry a computer that heavy.
You can now get a laptop that weighs around 1KG, powered by either an Intel Core i7 or the AMD Ryzen 7 U series CPU. These CPUs have all the advantages of the H series processor, albeit, they usually run at a lower clock speed. These laptops also offer features like all-day battery life and modern connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.
However, as the laptops get thinner, the space inside the device also gets cramped. This means, even a well-designed, premium, thin-and-light laptop might struggle to keep the temperatures down, as the cooling solution will usually be smaller.
In fact, some of the models like the Apple MacBook Air do not have an active cooling solution, where the performance goes down drastically after it reaches the temperature threshold. Hence, most thin-and-light laptops will fail to offer sustained peak performance.
Gaming Laptops Are Built Different
Though gaming laptops have gotten a lot thinner and smaller over the last few years, they are still huge and heavy when compared to an ultrabook. This is done for a reason, as these laptops will have at least two fans with a lot of heat pipes to keep everything cool.
A gaming laptop is not necessarily quiet; however, they usually offer an extended peak performance, which is a must while doing CPU/GPU tasks. Hence, most gaming laptops, despite having bigger batteries struggle to offer all-day battery life, unlike the ultrabooks.
Another advantage of gaming laptops is that most of them will have user-upgradeable RAM and storage options. Most thin-and-light laptops will have memory modules soldered to the motherboard to save space and to make them as thin as possible.
Which One Should You Choose?
Though the aforementioned points might make you feel like thin-and-light laptops are no good. However, that isn't entirely true. Say, you need a laptop to browse the web, to create documents and presentations, and to watch some content, then a thin-and-light laptop is the device to consider.
These tasks are not that taxing, hence even the lower-powered CPU can easily handle these without any issue. However, if you are someone who might play modern AAA titles and do a lot of high-computational tasks like rendering and processing, then a gaming laptop is the device to consider.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193