Acer Aspire 5s and Swift 3 notebooks launched in India: Price and specifications

Acer Aspire 5S:

The Aspire 5S packs a 15.5-inch FHD IPS display with ultra-narrow bezels around the display. This should allow the device to provide an enhanced viewing experience. Plus, Acer TrueHarmony technology and optimized Dolby Audio deliver high-quality sound via the dual stereo speakers. The notebook comes enabled with Acer's proprietary TrueHarmony technology and an optimized Dolby Audio for improved audio quality. There is a Precision Touchpad for smooth navigation.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Intel's Whiskey Lake 8th generation Core i3 and i5 processors. The onboard processor is paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics along with Intel Optane memory. This should allow the laptop to carry on with complex multi-tasking easily.

Acer Swift 3 laptop:

The Acer Swift 3 notebook is available in two display variants including a 14-inch and a 15.6-inch. Both the variants of the display features a full HD display with thin bezels all around it. The screen has a wider viewing angle of 178-degree. Powering the Swift 3 laptop is an 8th generation Intel Core i5 8130U/8250U processor. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCle SSD storage.

The Swift 3 notebook also comes with Acer's TrueHarmony technology along with optimized Dolby Audio that delivers high-resolution audio via the dual stereo speakers.

Pricing and availability:

The Acer Aspire 5s comes with a price tag of Rs 40,999, whereas the Swift 3 will be retailing at Rs 64,999. Both the laptops will be available starting November in the country and will be available on Acer Exclusive Stores and across all the leading retail outlets.