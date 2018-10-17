HP launches ENVY x360 laptop in India: Price and Specification

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
- Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Officially Launched With Kirin 980 SoC
- The Beachside Town Of Vatakara In Kerala And Its Beautiful Attractions
- Malnutrition In Children And Adults: Causes, Effects And Prevention
- Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!
- Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start Rs 26.26 Lakh
- Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit From Denmark Open; Saina Through
- BARC Recruitment 2018: Join Diploma In Radiological Physics And Become A Medical Physicist
HP has launched a new range of computers in India. The American tech brand has also launched the HP ENVY x360 laptop which is powered by AMD Ryzen Processors with Radeon Vega graphics. The laptop features a convertible slim profile and comes with a price tag of Rs 60,990. The HP ENVY x360 is up for pre-order on the company's own official website and will begin shipping to the consumers from November this year.
Let's have a quick look at the specs and features offered by the new HP ENVY x360 laptop:
Design:
In terms of design, the laptop is inspired by handcrafted pieces featuring a Damascus pattern; this is a high precision technique which is used to manufacture specialty knifes. The new laptop is available in single color option i.e Dark Ash silver.
Specifications:
As for the specs and features, the new HP ENVY x360 laptop is backed by Ryzen 3-series processors which are paired with either 4GB or 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB of M.2 SSD storage as per the model. The Ryzen CPUs are coupled with Radeon Vega graphics with Ryzen 5 SKU which have more number of cores that provides an enhanced graphics performance. All the variants come pre-installed with Windows 10 Home (64 bit).
HP has used a 13.3-inch FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit micro edge multi-touch enable edge-to-edge display for all the variants of the newly launched HP ENVY x360 laptop. The bezels around the screen are narrow and you also get an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. In terms of connectivity, you get support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and others.
Accessories:
HP has also introduced a whole new bunch of accessories in addition to the new lineup of notebooks. The company has launched ENVY Urban Sleeve bag for laptops, ENVY Urban Top-load laptop bag, and ENVY Urban Tote for Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.