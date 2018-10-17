HP launches ENVY x360 laptop in India: Price and Specification

Design:

In terms of design, the laptop is inspired by handcrafted pieces featuring a Damascus pattern; this is a high precision technique which is used to manufacture specialty knifes. The new laptop is available in single color option i.e Dark Ash silver.

Specifications:

As for the specs and features, the new HP ENVY x360 laptop is backed by Ryzen 3-series processors which are paired with either 4GB or 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB of M.2 SSD storage as per the model. The Ryzen CPUs are coupled with Radeon Vega graphics with Ryzen 5 SKU which have more number of cores that provides an enhanced graphics performance. All the variants come pre-installed with Windows 10 Home (64 bit).

HP has used a 13.3-inch FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit micro edge multi-touch enable edge-to-edge display for all the variants of the newly launched HP ENVY x360 laptop. The bezels around the screen are narrow and you also get an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. In terms of connectivity, you get support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and others.

Accessories:

HP has also introduced a whole new bunch of accessories in addition to the new lineup of notebooks. The company has launched ENVY Urban Sleeve bag for laptops, ENVY Urban Top-load laptop bag, and ENVY Urban Tote for Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.