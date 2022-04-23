Just In
Asus Revamps Its Logo Launches Zenbook 13 S OLED And Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED
Asus has launched two more ultrabooks -- the Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED, powered by an AMD processor, and the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED, based on the 12th Gen Intel processor. These are also the first set of laptops from the company that houses a new sharply designed arrow-styled Asus logo.
Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED Specifications
As the name suggests, the Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED comes with a 13-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display gets as bright as 550 nits with a 0.2-second response time. The whole laptop weighs less than 1KG, which makes it easy to carry around.
The Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED is powered by a Ryzen 6000 series processor and comes with either the Ryzen 5 6600U or the Ryzen 7 6800U. The laptop offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB of PCIe Gen4 storage. The laptop has three USB Type-C ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2) with support for external display output. The same ports can also be used to charge the laptop.
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED Specifications
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED comes with the same 2.8K resolution OLED screen. In this option, it offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop uses 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors, whereas, the high-end model offers up to Intel Core i7-12700H along with Intel's latest ARC A370M GPU.
On the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED, you can get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. As this is a bigger machine, it does carry a full-sized HDMI port and a USB-A port along with two USB Type-C ports for Thunderbolt 4 support. The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED can also be used as a tablet, as it comes with a 360-degree hinge.
Pricing And Availability
Asus is yet to announce the price of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED and the Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED. The company is expected to announce the availability updates in the next few weeks, and the brand is also expected to include the new logo on the upcoming Asus Zenbooks.
