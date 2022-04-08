Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Launched In India: Most Powerful Gaming Laptop Of This Year? News oi-Vivek

Asus has officially launched what could possibly be the most powerful gaming laptop of this year in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 is the company's latest offering in the gaming space, which offers up to Intel Core i9-12900H and RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, which are currently the most powerful laptop CPU and GPU in the world.

Do note that, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 is available in multiple configurations, where, the base model of this machine offers an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with the RTX 3060 GPU is the most affordable model, which retails for Rs. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022.

As we go up the ladder, the fully-specced variant of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 with the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and the Intel Core i9-12900H CPU retails in India for Rs. 3,31,990. Then there is also a mid-tier variant of this laptop with the Intel Core i9-12900H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU, which retails for Rs. 2,41,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Features

All the variants of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 offer up to 32GB DDR5 RAM along with up to 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD. Like the rest of 2022's Asus gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX switch, which will improve gaming performance by connecting the GPU directly to the display.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 comes with a 16-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision certification. All models of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 use a Pantone validated panel with a peak brightness of 500nits along with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut support.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 is equipped with a 90Whr battery with support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port (up to 100W). Depending o the CPU/GPU configuration, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 will ship with up to 240W of power adapter, which is plenty of enough power to run the Intel Core i9-12900H and the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU at their full speed.

While the company has fixed most of the things on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 when compared to its predecessor, the laptop still includes a 720p web camera, which is a bummer. When it comes to I/O, the laptop has multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports with a full-sized HDMI port, RJ45 ethernet jack, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-A port, and a microSD card slot.

Is Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 The Most Powerful Gaming Laptop?

At least on paper, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 is definitely the most powerful gaming laptop that one can currently buy in India. Do note that, brands like Alienware also have similar offerings like the Alienware X17/X15 R2 with the same RTX 3080 Ti Laptop and Intel Core i9-12900H CPU.

