Huawei brings AMD Ryzen-powered MateBook D laptop

Huawei, at Computex 2018 unveiled a 14-inch version of its MateBook D laptop featuring AMD-based hardware. The company is yet to announce the availability and pricing of the device. Huawei's Michael Young said the company set out to design a stylish, powerful, and efficient notebook packing AMD's hardware to deliver an "unparalleled" experience.

The hardware specifications of the laptop are still under wraps, but a slide provided by the company shows the device will be powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U. It is an all-in-one chip that has four 'Zen' cores with a base speed of 2.0GHz and a maximum speed of 3.6GHz. The laptop will also have eight Vega graphics cores clocked at 1,100MHz and consumes only 15 watts of power.

Apart from the chipset, the Huawei MateBook D will sport a 14-inch IPS display 1920 x 1080 resolution that claims to offer wide viewing angles and rich color reproduction. Other features described reveal that the machine includes Dolby Atmos-powered four speakers with a split frequency arrangement and a USB-C port.

Apart from Huawei, other laptop manufacturers that use AMD's Ryzen hardware are Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Dell recently launched it's Inspiron 15 5575 mid-range laptop for the Indian market. It is one of the very few laptops to be powered by AMD Ryzen APU processors. There has been a lot of buzz around the new Ryzen chips with expectations that we finally have something that can go against Intel.

AMD unveiled the second generation of Ryzen chips back in April this year. The top-end Ryzen model comes with eight-core Ryzen 7 2700X, which replaces the 1800X and 1700X which was used last year. It has a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost speed of 4.3Ghz, which is quicker than 1800X that ran between 3.6Ghz and 4Ghz.

For the budget conscious, there's a six-core Ryzen 5 2600, which comes at a price of $199. It has a clock speed between 3.4Ghz and 3.9GHz, and it goes in direct competition with the Intel Core i5-8500. The new chips are produced using company's 12-nanometer Zen+ architecture, which is an upgrade to previous generation chips. The Zen 2is also expected to come out next year.