Infinix INBook X1 Slim Detailed Features Revealed Ahead Of June 15 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to unveil the second-generation INBook X1 Slim series laptops on June 15 in India. The upcoming laptops will be available for purchase via Flipkart in the country. Although the sale date will be disclosed on the launch day.

Besides, the e-commerce site has also made a dedicated website for the INBook X1 Slim series, confirming key specs and design. Going by this, the upcoming lineup seems to be the rebranded version of the INBook X2 that was announced in January this year.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim Features We Know So Far

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim series will come in three models, featuring the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. They claimed to be the slimmest and lightest in the segment. The laptops will sport an aluminum metal body and will be available in four color variants such as red, blue, grey, and green.

The upcoming Infinix laptop will weigh 1.24 kg and measure 14.8 mm in thickness. Upfront, the new series laptops from Infinix will feature a 14-inch IPS LCD with an FHD resolution and 300 nits brightness. All models will run Windows 11 OS. They will come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage model.

The laptops will pack a 50Wh battery with support for a 65W charging tech. Other specs will include a 3.5mm audio jack and a pair of speakers with DTS Audio support, two USB-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and many more. The Infinix INBook X1 Slim will also support Bluetooth 5.1 and a pair of LED flash units for the HD webcam.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim Expected Price In India

The price of the Infinix INBook X1 Slim is still under wraps. As they are said to be rebranded versions of the Infinix INBook X2 series, so, we expect the new laptops will come under Rs. 30,000 segment in India. For the unaware, the Infinix INBook X2 starts at USD 399 (around Rs. 29,668). However, it's better to take it as speculation and wait for the official announcement on June 15.

Best Mobiles in India