Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Goes Official With Plastic Unibody Design News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has launched yet another affordable laptop -- the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go to cater to the entry-level laptop markets. The Surface Laptop Go looks a lot like the Surface Laptop 3. However, unlike Laptop 3, the Laptop Go is made entirely using plastic.

In terms of hardware, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go looks very modern and is also light and weighs at 790grams. As per the memory and storage, the based model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, whereas the high-end model offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go comes with a 12.3-inch display with 1536 x 1024 pixels resolution along with touch support, and Microsoft calls it as PixelSense touchscreen display.

The Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor with Intel Iris graphics card and offers 4/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC or 128/256GB SSD based storage.

It comes with a 720p HD web camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It has Omnisonic speakers with support for Dolby Audio. Besides, the computer also has dual far-field studio microphones. The laptop offers a single USB Type-C, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

By default, the laptop runs on Windows 10 S mode and, it can be converted to full Windows 10 with just a click of a button. As per the wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 802.11/ax along with Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

Except for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, all the other variants offer a fingerprint reader built on to the power button. On a single charge, the Surface Laptop Go can last up to 13 hours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Price And Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will be available in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colors. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and costs $550. The mid-range variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs $700. Lastly, the high-end variant with 8GB and 256GB internal storage costs $900. All three models will be available from Microsoft stores and official resellers starting today.

