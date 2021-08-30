Realme Book Slim With 2K Display First Sale Today Via Flipkart; Worthy Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has ventured into the laptop business for the first time with the launch of the Realme Book Slim. The laptop packs several premium features including a 2K display and 11th Gen Intel Core chipset. Realme boasts of high-end features made accessible with an affordable price tag. The Realme Book Slim will begin sale today, August 30, and here are the details.

Realme Book Slim Price In India: Sale Details

Realme Book price in India starts from Rs. 46,999 for the base model with Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme Book Slim is also available with Intel Core i5 chipset with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, costing Rs. 59,999. The new lightweight laptop is available on Flipkart and the Realme India website.

The Realme Book Slim's first sale has a couple of discounts on Flipkart, where the Intel Core i3 model is priced at Rs. 44,999 and the Slim Intel Core i5 model on Flipkart is priced at Rs. 56,999. The same discount offer can be found on the Realme India website, which is offering up to Rs. 3,000 off. The Realme Book Slim is available in Real Grey and Real Blue color options.

Realme Book Slim Features

The new Realme Book Slim flaunts a lightweight design with an aluminum-alloy chassis that's 15.5mm thick and 1.38 KG in weight. The thin and light Realme laptop flaunts a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution offering 400 nits of peak brightness, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Under the hood, the Realme Book Slim draws power from 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets and supports up to i5-1135G7 CPU. The processor is coupled with Intel Iris XE integrated GPU and includes up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There is a 54W battery that Realme claims to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop gets 65W Super Fast Charge support that claims to fuel the device up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The laptop runs Windows 10 with Windows 11 upgrade support. It packs several connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A, and Type-C ports. However, the Intel Core i3 processor doesn't include a Thunderbolt port. The Realme Book Slim offers several unique features like PC Connect for seamless connectivity between the phone and the laptop.

Realme Book Slim In India: Should You Buy?

The Realme Book Slim comes with several attractive features with a premium build and finish. The first sale price discount surely makes it a worthy buy. That said, the laptop is up against other affordable, premium laptops like the Mi NoteBook and even the Redmi Book. However, the Realme Book Slim is a worthy buy for its high-res display and specs. Moreover, if you already have a Realme phone, getting the Realme Book Slim makes sense.

