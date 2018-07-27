Amazon India Gadgets sale back again: Know offers and deals

Are you planning to buy some new gadgets? If yes then you must be happy with this news as Amazon Gadgets Sale is back, and the e-commerce website is holding the sale starting from July 27 till July 28. during the sale, the buyers will get discounts and deals on TVs, laptop, cameras, hard drives, headphones, memory cards, speakers, pendrive, home audio activity trackers, printers, tablets, smartwatches, PC accessories, desktops, monitors, car electronics and Bluetooth headsets across brands.

Apart from the offers and discounts, the e-commerce website is also offering 10 percent cashback for Citibank card holder on EMI transactions. For availing Citibank discount, the buyer needs to make a minimum purchase of Rs 7500 on which they will receive a cashback of 10 percent. The cashback amount will be credited to buyer's account by September 30.

Amazon is providing up to Rs 20,000 off with exchange offer, the company is also giving No Cost EMI on laptops for selected brands like Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and MSI. The company is providing up to 35 percent of discount on televisions. The Smart TVs are available from brands like Sony, Sanyo, TCL and BPL.

Buyers who are looking at something in the field of memory can avail a discount of up to 50percent on products like hard drives, microSD cards, pen drives and Bluetooth speakers.

Buyers who are interested in buying a new camera or camera accessory can avail discounts of up to 45 percent. Amazon is already conducting Sennheiser Week sale and now it is giving a huge discount on other brands as well. These headphones are from brands like JBL, Boat, Sony, Xiaomi and others at up to 60percent off.

The company is also giving a hefty discount on wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches. During the sale, the wearables are available at a discount of up to 30 percent. Buyer can avail anything from brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Garmin, Fitbit, GoQii and Huawei.

On the other hand smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, TomTom and Huawei can also be grabbed at discounts. There is a discount of up to 70 percent on gaming and PC accessories section and up to 40 percent on laptops and monitors.