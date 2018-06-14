Mi Football Carnival 2018: Prizes include Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Band 2 and more

Football fever is gripping in everywhere and many brands are offering attractive freebies to their users. We already came across several telecom offers right on time for the FIFA World Cup 2018. Now, Xiaomi has come up with a Mi Football Carnival 2018 sale applicable for Xiaomi users with Mi Browser. This will definitely interest the Football fans in India.

As a part of the Mi Football Carnival 2018, Xiaomi has announced a slew of prizes for the participants. The prices include Redmi Note 5 Pro (x1), 3GB+32GB variant of Redmi Note 5 (x3), Mi Band 2 (x15), 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i (x10) and Mi Earphones Silver (x10).

This football carnival will go on until the midnight of July 20, 2018. Winners of the carnival will be announced on several days such as June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16 and July 20. The winners will be selected based on lucky draw and five slots will be available. The participants can play two rounds in three days in order to unlock the third slot. Again, they can play five days to unlock the fourth slot. In order to unlock the fifth slot, they should participate for seven days.

How to Play Mi Football Carnival 2018

Participants of the Mi Football Carnival 2018 will get a series of daily tasks that they should complete in order to win the prize. They will be asked to predict the result of the football matches and the right predictions will fetch them coins. Users who win coins can participate in the lucky draw to win the prize.

To predict the result of the football matches, participants will get three options - Win, Loss and Draw. They need to choose between W, L and D respectively. Once an option is chosen, it cannot be reversed. For each prediction, participants need to spend none coins. And, the right predictions will get them more coins to their Mi account.

The Coin Pool is a public pool to get coins for the participants. It is split into two categories those are summed and mentioned as a single total. Those who make wrong predictions will not get any coins. The coins those are accumulated will be valid only until July 20.