Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

18% Off On Redmi 9A

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

29% Off On Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Key Specs

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB of RAM

16GB/32GB Internal Memory

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rear Camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) battery

11% Off On Lava BeU

Key Specs

6.8 inch Quad HD+ Display

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP Front Camera

Exynos 2100 Processor

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

14% Off On itel A48

Key Specs

6.1 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display for great viewing experience

2GB RAM for Fluidic Experience

Dual Security- Fast Fingerprint sensor and Face unlock for enhanced security

High Capacity 3000 mAh battery with Super Power mode

5 MP Dual AI rear camera with flash

33% Off On Honor 9A

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery

19% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

10% Off On Nokia 2.4 Android 10 Smartphone

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

29% Off On Vivo Y12s

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

26% Off On Vivo Y20A

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

23% Off On OPPO A15

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

55% Off On Panasonic Eluga I8

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 512 GB

13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

Meditek Processor

4000 mAh Battery

31% Off On OPPO A5S

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

Octa Core P35 Processor

2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Selfie Camera

Fingerprint

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4230 MAh Battery

19% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

