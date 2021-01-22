Just In
- 9 hrs ago You Broadband Launches New Bundled Plans For Its Customers
-
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Smart Home Gadgets
- 10 hrs ago Realme C20 With Helio G35 Chipset Launched; Features, Price
- 10 hrs ago Upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Model Launch Tipped; To Arrive With New Snapdragon 870 Chipset
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 January 22 Highlights: Housemates Create Furor As Sonali Throws Food In The Dustbin
- News Farmers at Singhu border allege conspiracy to kill 4 leaders on Republic Day
- Education MH SET Answer Key 2020 Released At setexam.unipune.ac.in
- Sports 'Devastated' Murray out of Australian Open following positive COVID-19 test
- Finance Reliance Industries Reports 12.5% Jump In Q3 Profit
- Automobiles Harley Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod Discontinued In India: Removed From Website
- Lifestyle Healthy Bitter Foods That May Help Lower Blood Glucose In Diabetics
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones
Amazon India is hosting the Great Republic Day sale for its users this week. The sale will be live until 11:59 PM on January 23. Notably, during the sale, you will be able to get attractive discounts and offers on your favorite products, be it headphones, smartphones, laptops, speakers, and others.
If you choose to make the purchase using an SBI Bank credit card or choose EMI using the same, then you will get an instant discount of 10% or up to Rs. 1,500. However, the minimum purchase amount to get this discount is Rs. 5,000. You can get a no-cost EMI payment option by using a Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and other select debit and credit cards.
If you are looking out for a budget smartphone out there, then you can head on to Amazon India to get a considerable discount that makes these smartphones even more affordable. Check out the offers on budget smartphones available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.
18% Off On Redmi 9A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
29% Off On Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB of RAM
- 16GB/32GB Internal Memory
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
11% Off On Lava BeU
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB ROM
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP Front Camera
- Exynos 2100 Processor
- 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
14% Off On itel A48
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display for great viewing experience
- 2GB RAM for Fluidic Experience
- Dual Security- Fast Fingerprint sensor and Face unlock for enhanced security
- High Capacity 3000 mAh battery with Super Power mode
- 5 MP Dual AI rear camera with flash
33% Off On Honor 9A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
19% Off On Oppo A53
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
10% Off On Nokia 2.4 Android 10 Smartphone
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
29% Off On Vivo Y12s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
26% Off On Vivo Y20A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
23% Off On OPPO A15
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
55% Off On Panasonic Eluga I8
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- Meditek Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
31% Off On OPPO A5S
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- Octa Core P35 Processor
- 2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4230 MAh Battery
19% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556