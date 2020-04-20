Just In
Best 6 inch Screen Smartphones Under Rs 8,000
Smartphone brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, and a few others have catered to a large set of audience. These brands have launched flagship smartphones with premium features and also, a few handy devices for the budget-conscious audience. Here are some of the 6-inch smartphones to buy under Rs. 8,000 in India.
For instance, the Realme C3, priced at Rs. 7,499 offers a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and more. There is also the Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 8A Dual from Xiaomi offering some of the best features for a smartphone under Rs. 8,000.
The Redmi 8A, for example, comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset catering to daily activities like texting, surfing the internet, and more.
There are a couple of other smartphones like Infinix Hot 8, the Micromax iOne Note, Itel Vision 1, Tecno Camon 12 Air, and so on offering a 6-inch smartphone under Rs. 8,000. Take the Tecno Camon 12 Air. It comes with a 6.08-inch IPS LC Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, that ticks all the right boxes for an affordable smartphone.
Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy A10, LG W30, Oppo A1K, Vivo Y91i, Nokia 2.3, Moto E6s, and the Lenovo A6 Note. All of these pack a 6-inch screen with processors like the MediaTek Helio P22 or the Samsung Exynos 7884B, offering to boost the performance. Available for less than Rs. 8,000, these smartphones are some of the best in the affordable segment.
Realme C3
MPR: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MPR: Rs. 6,830
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 8
MPR: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
MPR: Rs. 7,078
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y91i
MPR: Rs. 7,950
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MPR: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Nokia 2.3
MPR: Rs. 6,650
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A1K
MPR: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Itel Vision 1
MPR: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.088 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Cortex A55 architecture (Octa core) Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Micromax iOne Note
MPR: Rs. 6,899
Key Specs
- 6.08 inch Display
- Android Pie 9.0
- Octa core Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 3950 mAh Battery
Lenovo A6 Note
MPR: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
