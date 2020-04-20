Best 6 inch screen Smartphones Under Rs 8,000

For instance, the Realme C3, priced at Rs. 7,499 offers a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and more. There is also the Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 8A Dual from Xiaomi offering some of the best features for a smartphone under Rs. 8,000.

The Redmi 8A, for example, comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset catering to daily activities like texting, surfing the internet, and more.

There are a couple of other smartphones like Infinix Hot 8, the Micromax iOne Note, Itel Vision 1, Tecno Camon 12 Air, and so on offering a 6-inch smartphone under Rs. 8,000. Take the Tecno Camon 12 Air. It comes with a 6.08-inch IPS LC Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, that ticks all the right boxes for an affordable smartphone.

Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy A10, LG W30, Oppo A1K, Vivo Y91i, Nokia 2.3, Moto E6s, and the Lenovo A6 Note. All of these pack a 6-inch screen with processors like the MediaTek Helio P22 or the Samsung Exynos 7884B, offering to boost the performance. Available for less than Rs. 8,000, these smartphones are some of the best in the affordable segment.

Realme C3

MPR: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MPR: Rs. 6,830

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Hot 8

MPR: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 7

MPR: Rs. 7,078

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y91i

MPR: Rs. 7,950

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MPR: Rs. 7,990

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Nokia 2.3

MPR: Rs. 6,650

6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO A1K

MPR: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Itel Vision 1

MPR: Rs. 5,999

6.088 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Cortex A55 architecture (Octa core) Processor

4000 mAh Battery

Micromax iOne Note

MPR: Rs. 6,899

Key Specs

6.08 inch Display

Android Pie 9.0

Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera

3950 mAh Battery

Lenovo A6 Note

MPR: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs