Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Shruti Haasan’s Recent Photoshoot Flaunting Designer Green Sari Is Highly Impressive
- Movies What Does Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU Mean? Was It For Chhapaak Promotions Or Not?
- Finance Govt Approves Ordinance That Will Boost Coal Mining
- News NEET 2020: AIADMK, DMK in war of words in TN Assembly
- Automobiles Renault Zoe Electric India Launch Expected In 2021: To Be Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo
- Sports Virat Kohli remains on top in ICC Test Rankings for batsmen; Rahane, Pujara slip
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Best 5000mAh Battery Smartphones to Buy In India 2020
Recently, there have been numerous budget phones on the record that left consumers surprised and enchanting. The striking feature of these phones remains the battery capacity. And, in the past few months, we have seen makers coming up with devices that bear 5,000mAh battery strength. For the record, check out a list of some devices below.
These budget phones are not so very well studded with premium features, and that's why the users will get enough battery, which will let the devices to last for at least two days on a single charge.
Even after you stream videos on Netflix, play games, or do other multitasking, you can still have enough battery to do other useful activities.
A couple of devices in the list feature AI Power Saving mode that smartly saves the battery when your phones are about to discharge.
While other phones in the list feature fast charging technology, that refills the battery in quicker time. For satisfactory results, you just need to try these enlisted smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 5s
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo U20
MRP: Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 712 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5000 MAh Battery
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 15,890
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A5 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 11,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y17
MRP: Rs. 13,900
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera+ 8MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 10,499
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y11 2019
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo U10
MRP: Rs. 8,490
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,997
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160