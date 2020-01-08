Best 5000mAh Battery Smartphones to Buy In India 2020

ENGLISH

    Recently, there have been numerous budget phones on the record that left consumers surprised and enchanting. The striking feature of these phones remains the battery capacity. And, in the past few months, we have seen makers coming up with devices that bear 5,000mAh battery strength. For the record, check out a list of some devices below.

    Best Budget 5000 mAh Battery Smartphones
     

    These budget phones are not so very well studded with premium features, and that's why the users will get enough battery, which will let the devices to last for at least two days on a single charge.

    Even after you stream videos on Netflix, play games, or do other multitasking, you can still have enough battery to do other useful activities.

    A couple of devices in the list feature AI Power Saving mode that smartly saves the battery when your phones are about to discharge.

    While other phones in the list feature fast charging technology, that refills the battery in quicker time. For satisfactory results, you just need to try these enlisted smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme 5s
     

    Realme 5s

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    MRP: Rs. 10,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM
    • 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 12,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 712 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    OPPO A9 2020

    OPPO A9 2020

    MRP: Rs. 15,890
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO A5 2020

    OPPO A5 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y15 2019

    Vivo Y15 2019

    MRP: Rs. 11,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17

    MRP: Rs. 13,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera+ 8MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y12

    Vivo Y12

    MRP: Rs. 10,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

