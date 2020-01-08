Best 5000mAh Battery Smartphones to Buy In India 2020

These budget phones are not so very well studded with premium features, and that's why the users will get enough battery, which will let the devices to last for at least two days on a single charge.

Even after you stream videos on Netflix, play games, or do other multitasking, you can still have enough battery to do other useful activities.

A couple of devices in the list feature AI Power Saving mode that smartly saves the battery when your phones are about to discharge.

While other phones in the list feature fast charging technology, that refills the battery in quicker time. For satisfactory results, you just need to try these enlisted smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 712 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5000 MAh Battery

OPPO A9 2020

MRP: Rs. 15,890

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO A5 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 11,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y17

MRP: Rs. 13,900

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera+ 8MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y12

MRP: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y11 2019

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,490

Key Specs

