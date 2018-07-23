ENGLISH

Best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy this week: Moto E5, Alcatel 3V, Galaxy J4 and more

By:

    India is a price conscious market and the budget smartphones are a sure hit in the country. Understanding this, the smartphone makers are coming up with several feature-rich devices in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Earlier, the budget smartphones were not equipped with enough features but this is not the case anymore as there are several impressive devices.

    Best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy this week

    If you are looking for a budget smartphone, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are a variety of choices ahead of you. These smartphones arrive with all the necessary features such as a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, latest Android OS, 18:9 display, and many more.

    Today, we have listed some of the notable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 for you. Take a look at these offerings and decide which one will be a right device for you. Scroll through the list below to know more about the budget smartphones available this week.

    Infinix Hot 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Motorola Moto E5

    Key Specs

    • 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
    • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Splash Resistant
    • Turbo Charging
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Alcatel 3V

    Key Specs

    • 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J4

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 7C

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Lava Z91

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Star OS 4.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flas
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Infinix Hot S3

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4850mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
