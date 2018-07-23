Best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy this week: Moto E5, Alcatel 3V, Galaxy J4 and more

India is a price conscious market and the budget smartphones are a sure hit in the country. Understanding this, the smartphone makers are coming up with several feature-rich devices in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Earlier, the budget smartphones were not equipped with enough features but this is not the case anymore as there are several impressive devices.

If you are looking for a budget smartphone, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are a variety of choices ahead of you. These smartphones arrive with all the necessary features such as a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, latest Android OS, 18:9 display, and many more.

Today, we have listed some of the notable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 for you. Take a look at these offerings and decide which one will be a right device for you. Scroll through the list below to know more about the budget smartphones available this week.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Best Price of Motorola Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Best Price of Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Lava Z91 Best Price of Lava Z91

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Star OS 4.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flas

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4850mAh battery