Behemoth tech show IFA is not only known for oversupply of smartphones, but also represents an ideal platform for the launching of new handsets. It is with the IFA 2018 that the users are going to know about some newly launched devices. The list below comprises a collection of the best flagship and mid-range smartphones launched at IFA 2018, giving you an access of looking for the best one.
The biggest smartphone launch at IFA 2018 was the flagship Sony Xperia XZ3, which posseses a new design all the way from Japanese giant tech. The brand new 6-inch QHD display makes the phone to compete with few of the best phones on the market. Other specs on board the device include- Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, and a 3,300mAh battery.
The ZTE Axon 9 Pro is another flagship device in the list, which features spectacular rear camera module. To be particular, the setup features autofocus with a dual photodiode (2PD) accompanying flash. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support.
Known to the peculiarity in terms of QWERTY keypad, the BlackBerry now has come up with the new and lighter edition called "Key2 LE". The device has features like 4.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, 13MP+5MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery- with support for 18W Quick Charge 3.0.
Sony Xperia XZ3
- 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0, Wireless charging
LG G7 One
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button
- Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG G7 Fit
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (G7+ Fit) (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 20 MP, f/1.8, PDAF
- 2 MP, depth sensor
- 24 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3750 mAh battery
Huawei Honor Play
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
HTC U12 Life
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery
BlackBerry KEY2 LE
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola One Power
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery TurboPower fast charging
Motorola One
- 5.9-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 aspect ratio aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging