Behemoth tech show IFA is not only known for oversupply of smartphones, but also represents an ideal platform for the launching of new handsets. It is with the IFA 2018 that the users are going to know about some newly launched devices. The list below comprises a collection of the best flagship and mid-range smartphones launched at IFA 2018, giving you an access of looking for the best one.

The biggest smartphone launch at IFA 2018 was the flagship Sony Xperia XZ3, which posseses a new design all the way from Japanese giant tech. The brand new 6-inch QHD display makes the phone to compete with few of the best phones on the market. Other specs on board the device include- Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, and a 3,300mAh battery.

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro is another flagship device in the list, which features spectacular rear camera module. To be particular, the setup features autofocus with a dual photodiode (2PD) accompanying flash. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support.

Known to the peculiarity in terms of QWERTY keypad, the BlackBerry now has come up with the new and lighter edition called "Key2 LE". The device has features like 4.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, 13MP+5MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery- with support for 18W Quick Charge 3.0.

Sony Xperia XZ3 Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery ZTE Axon 9 Pro Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0, Wireless charging LG G7 One Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button

Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG G7 Fit Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB / 64GB (G7+ Fit) (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei Mate 20 Lite Key Specs

6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

64 GB, 6 GB RAM

20 MP, f/1.8, PDAF

2 MP, depth sensor

24 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3750 mAh battery Huawei Honor Play Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging HTC U12 Life Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery BlackBerry KEY2 LE Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola One Power Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery TurboPower fast charging Motorola One Key Specs

5.9-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 aspect ratio aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

P2i water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging