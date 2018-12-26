ENGLISH

Best high-end smartphones launched in 2018 with USB Type-C port

By

    Ever since Apple has launched its Macbook Pro with USB Type C, there are other manufacturers who now keep infusing this unique feature in their devices and other gadgets.

    Best high-end smartphones launched in 2018 with USB Type-C port

     

    There is hardly any high-end device which is devoid of this feature. Having realised its importance, the makers have come up with such featured devices in the year 2018 so far.

    USB Type-C is 24-pin symmetrical and reversible connector, with lot of advantages compared to Type-A and Type-B USB connector. USB Type-C is fast, high powered and small. Moreover, it works with anything if you have the right kind of adapter.

    As it is small in size, it is very easy to carry and plug in to the devices. There is also no hassles of long wires or large parts. While there are some drawbacks. There is no doubt about the fact that the utility and popularity of USB Type C cables will go up in the near future. But the cables are still in their budding stage and there are certain dangers and confusions which should be avoided.

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button
    • Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Oppo Find X

    Key Specs

    • 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging

    Sony Xperia XZ2

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
    • 19MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh Battery

    LG G7 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Huawei Nova 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Vivo NEX

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

    Honor 10

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    OnePlus 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Oneplus 6T

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    POCO F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    HTC U11 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Dual 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3430mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 inch FHD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64GB ROM
    • 12.2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
    • 2915 Battery

    Sony Xperia XZ1

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch Full HD HDR Triluminos display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
    • 19MP primary camera and 13MP front facing camera
    • Android v8 Oreo operating system
    • 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core processor, Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2700mAH lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
