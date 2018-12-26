Best high-end smartphones launched in 2018 with USB Type-C port

Ever since Apple has launched its Macbook Pro with USB Type C, there are other manufacturers who now keep infusing this unique feature in their devices and other gadgets.

There is hardly any high-end device which is devoid of this feature. Having realised its importance, the makers have come up with such featured devices in the year 2018 so far.

USB Type-C is 24-pin symmetrical and reversible connector, with lot of advantages compared to Type-A and Type-B USB connector. USB Type-C is fast, high powered and small. Moreover, it works with anything if you have the right kind of adapter.

As it is small in size, it is very easy to carry and plug in to the devices. There is also no hassles of long wires or large parts. While there are some drawbacks. There is no doubt about the fact that the utility and popularity of USB Type C cables will go up in the near future. But the cables are still in their budding stage and there are certain dangers and confusions which should be avoided.