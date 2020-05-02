Just In
Vivo Punch Hole Display Smartphones To Buy In India
If we speak about the smartphone industry then the Chinese players have dominated a major chunk in the Indian market. Smartphone brands like Vivo and Oppo have become a household name. Thanks to their affordable products, these companies have garnered a huge fan base in India.
And Vivo has been one of those brands which have been a step ahead in mobile design innovation. Be it the pop-up selfie camera, waterfall, or punch-hole display, we have seen the company's ingenuity in smartphone designing.
There are multiple handsets by the company which offers a punch-hole display. In this article, we are compiling a list of Vivo smartphones that are equipped with a punch-hole display.
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo iQOO 3
MRP: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
Vivo V17
MRP: Rs. 21,900
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
MRP: Rs. 44,990
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro 128GB
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
