Vivo Punch Hole Display Smartphones To Buy In India

And Vivo has been one of those brands which have been a step ahead in mobile design innovation. Be it the pop-up selfie camera, waterfall, or punch-hole display, we have seen the company's ingenuity in smartphone designing.

There are multiple handsets by the company which offers a punch-hole display. In this article, we are compiling a list of Vivo smartphones that are equipped with a punch-hole display.

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo iQOO 3

MRP: Rs. 34,990

Key Specs



6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

Vivo V17

MRP: Rs. 21,900

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

