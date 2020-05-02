ENGLISH

    Vivo Punch Hole Display Smartphones To Buy In India

    By
    |

    If we speak about the smartphone industry then the Chinese players have dominated a major chunk in the Indian market. Smartphone brands like Vivo and Oppo have become a household name. Thanks to their affordable products, these companies have garnered a huge fan base in India.

    Vivo Punch Hole Display Smartphones
     

    And Vivo has been one of those brands which have been a step ahead in mobile design innovation. Be it the pop-up selfie camera, waterfall, or punch-hole display, we have seen the company's ingenuity in smartphone designing.

    There are multiple handsets by the company which offers a punch-hole display. In this article, we are compiling a list of Vivo smartphones that are equipped with a punch-hole display.

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo iQOO 3

    MRP: Rs. 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 5G/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4440mAh Battery
    Vivo V17
     

    MRP: Rs. 21,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    MRP: Rs. 44,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Vivo Z1 Pro 128GB

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
