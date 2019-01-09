Buying guide: Best Samsung smartphones to buy in India in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung smartphones not only excel in its premium range models, but also have attracted many peers towards their mid-range and entry level categories. The year 2018 has been a great year in terms of few Samsung devices, and even in this year of 2019- users can expect more advanced models. Some of the smartphones which are considered as best have been included in our list below. As a buying guide, you can refer it and decide whether to purchase or not.
Talking about the features of these devices, you will really be surprised to know how good these are. These handsets come with greater waterproof resistance capability, high resolution display, powerful camera orientation(up to quad rear set up)- which offers you 4x fun while taking the shots etc.
Some of them also come with fast working face and fingerprint sensors which give results fast and accurately. You can find an innovative feature as of a chat over video which works amazingly. There are plenty more attractive attributes which can push your operation to a higher level.
Moreover, a list of these phones now are available at much greater discounts that you can see on some E-commerce websites. You can look individually for the related offers, and buy accordingly.
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 9810 Processor
- 3000 Battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- Camera: 24+16 MP Dual rear camera | 24 MP front camera
- Display: 16.0 centimetres (6.3-inch) FHD+ Super AMOLED with 1080x2220 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage expandable up to 400GB
- Dual SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.0 operating system with 2.2GHz SDM660 Snapdragon Qualcomm octa core processor
- Battery: 3700 mAH lithium ion battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
