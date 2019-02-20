Buying guide: Best smartphones with 3GB RAM under Rs. 12,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's not that people are less smarter than the ones who go for premium phones, but it's a different mentality which separates their likenesses. Targeting common interest of the users, we have shared a list of some smartphones priced under Rs. 12,000 and feature 3GB or higher RAM.

Do check out the list from here. Such a RAM configuration makes your gaming an easier task. Even you can store a maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. These devices are also coming with some other key features which will really leave you delighted.

These devices come with amazing viewing experience and are equipped with a massive battery configuration. While, a device like Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with Infinity-U feature which means the notch on the top is u-shaped, which really makes it innovative. And Realme U1 is the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and has a water-drop notch with more than 90% screen to body ratio. Surprisingly Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also comes with some amazing features.

It runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out of the box and comes with all the features that you might expect out of a Xiaomi phone. The smartphone also handles graphically demanding games like PUBG and Injustice 2. It comes with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security.

There are a few more handsets whose details you can find below.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Key specs 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Realme U1 Key specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Key specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Realme C1 (2019) Key specs a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch

an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU

2GB RAM and 16GB default storage

expandable up to 256GB

a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with LED Flash

5MP as front camera

ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1(Oreo)

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

4230 mah battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Key specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP

front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Key specs 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Plus Key specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Key specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 3.1 Plus Key specs 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Realme 2 Key specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery