Cheapest Smartphones Under Rs. 5,000 Students Can Buy For Online Classes
Smartphones are undeniably the most useful gadgets of the modern world. Not just working professionals, this handheld device is a blessing in disguise for students as well. We all are aware of the current situation where the COVID-19 pandemic has called for a remote working module.
Educational organizations have also joined in the race by hosting online classes. This is where you might need a smartphone if you are a student. And you don't necessarily need to burn a hole in your parent's pockets to own a smartphone that can help you with your online curriculums.
Several budget-friendly smartphones are available in the Indian market which has all the features that will allow for an uninterrupted online session.
We have compiled a list of the best smartphones for online classes which you can buy in India for under Rs. 5,000. The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, iTel A25 Pro, and Karbonn X21 are amongst such offerings. Following is the entire list along with the pricing and specifications. Take a look:
Coolpad Mega 5M
Rs. 4,444
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Quad Core, SC9850K Processor Processor
- 2000 mAh Battery
Karbonn X21
Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.45 Inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Octa Core Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Nokia 1
Rs.4,672
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2150mAh Battery
Micromax Bharat 2 Plus
Rs. 4,190
Key Specs
- 4 inch WVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- SC9832 Processor
- 1600 mAh Li-ion Battery
Itel A25 Pro
Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
- 3020 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
IKALL K325
Rs. 4,699
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Display
- Android 6.0 marshmallow
- 1.3 Ghz Quad Core
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- multi-touch capacitive touch screen with 480x960 pixel resolution
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Storage
- Expandable Memory 64GB
- Dual Sim (4G+2G) | 4G Volte
- 4000 mAh Battery
I Kall K5
Rs. 4,429
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Display
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 2200 mAh Battery
