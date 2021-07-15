Cheapest Smartphones Under Rs. 5,000 Students Can Buy For Online Classes

ENGLISH

    Smartphones are undeniably the most useful gadgets of the modern world. Not just working professionals, this handheld device is a blessing in disguise for students as well. We all are aware of the current situation where the COVID-19 pandemic has called for a remote working module.

     

    Budget-friendly smartphones

    Educational organizations have also joined in the race by hosting online classes. This is where you might need a smartphone if you are a student. And you don't necessarily need to burn a hole in your parent's pockets to own a smartphone that can help you with your online curriculums.

    Several budget-friendly smartphones are available in the Indian market which has all the features that will allow for an uninterrupted online session.

    We have compiled a list of the best smartphones for online classes which you can buy in India for under Rs. 5,000. The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, iTel A25 Pro, and Karbonn X21 are amongst such offerings. Following is the entire list along with the pricing and specifications. Take a look:

    Coolpad Mega 5M
     

    Coolpad Mega 5M

    Rs. 4,444
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch HD Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2MP Front Camera
    • Quad Core, SC9850K Processor Processor
    • 2000 mAh Battery
    Karbonn X21

    Karbonn X21

    Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Octa Core Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery
    Nokia 1

    Nokia 1

    Rs.4,672
    Key Specs

    • 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
    • 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
    • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Drip Protection IP52
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 2150mAh Battery
    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

    Rs. 4,190
    Key Specs

    • 4 inch WVGA Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 8 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2MP Front Camera
    • SC9832 Processor
    • 1600 mAh Li-ion Battery
    Itel A25 Pro

    Itel A25 Pro

    Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch HD Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2MP Front Camera
    • Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
    • 3020 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
    IKALL K325

    IKALL K325

    Rs. 4,699
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 inch Display
    • Android 6.0 marshmallow
    • 1.3 Ghz Quad Core
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • multi-touch capacitive touch screen with 480x960 pixel resolution
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB Storage
    • Expandable Memory 64GB
    • Dual Sim (4G+2G) | 4G Volte
    • 4000 mAh Battery
    I Kall K5

    I Kall K5

    Rs. 4,429
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 inch Display
    • Android Marshmallow 6
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 2MP Front Camera
    • 2200 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
    X