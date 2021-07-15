Cheapest Smartphones Under Rs. 5,000 Students Can Buy For Online Classes

Educational organizations have also joined in the race by hosting online classes. This is where you might need a smartphone if you are a student. And you don't necessarily need to burn a hole in your parent's pockets to own a smartphone that can help you with your online curriculums.

Several budget-friendly smartphones are available in the Indian market which has all the features that will allow for an uninterrupted online session.

We have compiled a list of the best smartphones for online classes which you can buy in India for under Rs. 5,000. The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, iTel A25 Pro, and Karbonn X21 are amongst such offerings. Following is the entire list along with the pricing and specifications. Take a look:

Coolpad Mega 5M

Rs. 4,444

Key Specs



5 inch HD Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

Quad Core, SC9850K Processor Processor

2000 mAh Battery

Karbonn X21

Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5.45 Inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Octa Core Processor

3000 mAh Battery

Nokia 1

Rs.4,672

Key Specs

4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display

1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Drip Protection IP52

Bluetooth 4.1

2150mAh Battery

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

Rs. 4,190

Key Specs



4 inch WVGA Display

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

SC9832 Processor

1600 mAh Li-ion Battery

Itel A25 Pro

Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor

3020 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

IKALL K325

Rs. 4,699

Key Specs

5.5 inch Display

Android 6.0 marshmallow

1.3 Ghz Quad Core

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

multi-touch capacitive touch screen with 480x960 pixel resolution

2GB RAM

16GB Storage

Expandable Memory 64GB

Dual Sim (4G+2G) | 4G Volte

4000 mAh Battery

I Kall K5

Rs. 4,429

Key Specs