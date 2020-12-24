Just In
Christmas 2020 Budget Gift Ideas: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
The whole nation is in th festive mood and with Christmas round the corner, consumers are looking for the best gift for their loved ones. Smartphones come first in mind when you plan on surprising your friends or relatives with a cool gadget. And festive season sale is what everyone looks forward to. The E-commerce platforms and offline retailers also host sales marking celebrations of such events.
For this year's Christmas as well, smartphone brands have given discounts and other offers to their products which you can avail of online. Several popular smartphones can be purchased during this sale. And if you are planning to gift your loved one a smartphone that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, this is the list you need to go through. In this article, we have mentioned the budget smartphones that make for the best gifting option this Christmas. Have a look:
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP 118.2° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20A
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP retro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Splash resistant
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Realme C15
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Pova
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh batter
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C11
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco C3
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO A15
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Realme C12
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M01
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7 HD+ Display
- 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A5 2020
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
Dual SIM
13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
8MP Selfie Camera
Face Unlock
Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
Bluetooth 4.2
4230 MAh Battery
Vivo Y11 2019
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, AI camera, quad-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Nokia 2.4
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Moto E7 Plus
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)
- 48MP (primary with f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)
- 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 10W charging
Samsung Galaxy M01s
Available On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI Core 1.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)
- 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
