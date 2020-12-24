Christmas 2020 Budget Gift Ideas: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

For this year's Christmas as well, smartphone brands have given discounts and other offers to their products which you can avail of online. Several popular smartphones can be purchased during this sale. And if you are planning to gift your loved one a smartphone that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, this is the list you need to go through. In this article, we have mentioned the budget smartphones that make for the best gifting option this Christmas. Have a look:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Available On Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP 118.2° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20A

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 2MP B&W sensor and 2MP retro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Splash resistant

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Realme C15

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Pova

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh batter

Xiaomi Redmi 9

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C11

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco C3

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

OPPO A15

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Realme C12

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

5.7 HD+ Display

1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A5 2020

6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4230 MAh Battery

Vivo Y11 2019

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Tecno Spark 6 Air

7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, AI camera, quad-LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Nokia 2.4

6.5-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 and 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Moto E7 Plus

6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)

48MP (primary with f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)

8MP with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 10W charging

Samsung Galaxy M01s

