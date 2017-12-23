Christmas and New Year sale: Offers on top smartphones on Amazon

If your are looking for year-end deals and post-holiday sales then a lot of e-commerce sites are now announcing many offers on several categories of products.
As such Amazon has also now announced year end sale and you can find great deals and low prices on electronics and more at the e-commerce portal.
"We're excited to offer you the greatest post-holiday sales on the products you want, as well as daily promotions for savings all year long. Our Year-End deals are starting now, so you can visit the website and not miss our best prices on markdowns, clearance items, and more," Amazon has said.
Besides, the e-commerce is also offering attractive Christmas and New Year deals on smartphones. So if you are looking to buy a new device then this might be the right time. Amazon is also offering exchange offers, direct discounts, cashback on credit cards and buyback offers on hundreds of gadgets.
Thus, we've compiled a list of smartphones from brands like Motorola, Google, Apple Xiaomi amongst others that you can get at an attractive deal on. This might be a one time opportunity to own the devices at a very low price. Check out the products below.
31% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB)
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
4% off on Vivo V7+ (Energetic Blue, FullView Display)
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
25% off on LG V30+ (18:9 OLED FullVisionTM, 128GB) - Black
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture
- 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
16% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 (New 2016 edition) (Gold, 16 GB)
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi 802.11 A/B/G/N/NFC
- Bluetooth
- 3100mAh Battery
13% off on Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
18% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
32% off on Micromax Canvas Infinity (Black, 18:9 Display)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical)
20% off on Vivo V5s (Crown Gold) with Offers
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
10% off on OPPO F3 (Gold) with Offers
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky, 3GB/32GB)
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery