Christmas and New Year sale: Offers on top smartphones on Amazon

If your are looking for year-end deals and post-holiday sales then a lot of e-commerce sites are now announcing many offers on several categories of products.

As such Amazon has also now announced year end sale and you can find great deals and low prices on electronics and more at the e-commerce portal.

"We're excited to offer you the greatest post-holiday sales on the products you want, as well as daily promotions for savings all year long. Our Year-End deals are starting now, so you can visit the website and not miss our best prices on markdowns, clearance items, and more," Amazon has said.

Besides, the e-commerce is also offering attractive Christmas and New Year deals on smartphones. So if you are looking to buy a new device then this might be the right time. Amazon is also offering exchange offers, direct discounts, cashback on credit cards and buyback offers on hundreds of gadgets.

Thus, we've compiled a list of smartphones from brands like Motorola, Google, Apple Xiaomi amongst others that you can get at an attractive deal on. This might be a one time opportunity to own the devices at a very low price. Check out the products below.

31% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days 6% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 4% off on Vivo V7+ (Energetic Blue, FullView Display) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery 25% off on LG V30+ (18:9 OLED FullVisionTM, 128GB) - Black Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture

13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens

5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J5 (New 2016 edition) (Gold, 16 GB) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD Super AMOLED Display

1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With OIS And LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi 802.11 A/B/G/N/NFC

Bluetooth

3100mAh Battery 13% off on Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 32GB) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery 18% off on LG Q6 (Black, 18:9 FullVision Display) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery 32% off on Micromax Canvas Infinity (Black, 18:9 Display) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical) 20% off on Vivo V5s (Crown Gold) with Offers Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on OPPO F3 (Gold) with Offers Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Black Sky, 3GB/32GB) Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3600mAh Battery