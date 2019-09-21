Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 3,999
Find out a list of some feature phones which are priced under Rs. 3,999. These devices include Bharat 5 Infinity, Yu Yunique 2 Plus, Swipe Elite Note 4G, iVooMi i2, and LG K9. These smartphones can further be obtained at cheaper price rates via Flipkart, once the Big Billion Day sale starts.
During the sale, Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get complete mobile protection on these devices.
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MT6739 Processor
- 5000 mAh Polymer Battery
Yu Yunique 2 Plus
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
- 2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Swipe Elite Note 4G
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB RO
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Mediatek MTK6735 64-bit Quad Core 1.3GHz Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
iVooMi i2
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
- Mediatek MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
LG K9
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad core Processor
- 2500 mAh Battery
Gionee F205 Pro
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display
- 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
- MT6739WW 64-bit Processor
