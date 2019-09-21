Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 3,999

During the sale, Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get complete mobile protection on these devices.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity

5.45 inch Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MT6739 Processor

5000 mAh Polymer Battery

Yu Yunique 2 Plus

5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor

2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Swipe Elite Note 4G

5.5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

16 GB RO

Expandable Upto 32 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Mediatek MTK6735 64-bit Quad Core 1.3GHz Processor

3000 mAh Battery

iVooMi i2

5.45 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

Mediatek MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

4000 mAh Battery

LG K9

5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad core Processor

2500 mAh Battery

Gionee F205 Pro

