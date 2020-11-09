Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The list of budget smartphones available during Flipkart are from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Poco. These smartphones offer the best possible specification at the asking price point, and here are the details on the same.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, a mid-range smartphone will be available with 39 percent off, whereas the Vivo Y30 is available with 26 percent off. On top of that, there is a 26 percent off on phones like the Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. Similarly, here are some of the best selling smartphones that are on offer during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

16% Off On Tecno Camon 16

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM,64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + AI lens, Penta LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

16% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB

6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging

13% Off On Realme 6i

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 18W charging

39% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50s

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging

14% Off On Vivo Z1Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

17% Off On Vivo Y50

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear - 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP f/2.0 aperture lens

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

26% Off On Vivo Y30

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

23% Off On Vivo Y20

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

15% Off On OPPO A33

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

13% Off On OPPO A12

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

R13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

5MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port

4230mAh Battery

14% Off On Redmi Note 8

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

26% Off On Infinix Note 7

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

26% Off On Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

17% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging

19% Off On Narzo 20

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 18W charging

31% Off On OPPO A9 2020

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

28% Off On Oppo F15

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

13% Off On POCO X2

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery with 27W fast charging

17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

14% Off On Realme 7i

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP B&W sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.1 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

23% Off On Poco M2 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs