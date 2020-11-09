Just In
- 11 min ago Oppo Reno 5 Series To Launch Soon; Charging Speed, Color Variants Tipped
-
- 1 hr ago Difference Between iOS And Android: What Sets iOS And Android Apart From Each Other
- 2 hrs ago PUBG Mobile Partners With Microsoft Azure Cloud Services; Comeback In India Likely
- 2 hrs ago Vi Might Meet All Payment Deadlines Via Fundraising
Don't Miss
- Movies Diwali Celebrations In Bollywood Before COVID-19: 5 Best Moments From Last Year's Diwali Bashes
- News MHT CET Result 2020 date and full schedule
- Sports Virender Sehwag's hilarious wish for IPL 2020 finalists Delhi Capitals, says ' 2020 aur bahut kuch dikhayega'
- Lifestyle Diwali 2020: Reasons, Significance And Puja Vidhi Of Worshipping Lord Kuber
- Finance Sensex Ends 737 Points Higher, Nifty Near 12,470 As Global Markets Cheer Biden's Win
- Automobiles New Mahindra Thar Base ‘AX’ Trims Removed From Website: New Price List Start At Rs 11.90 Lakh
- Education Chhattisgarh CG NEET UG Counselling 2020 Begins, Register At cgdme.co.in
- Travel Awesome Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Winter Season
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is finally here, and we have selected some of the best budget smartphones available during the sale under Rs. 15,000. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, these smartphones will be available up to 39 percent off over the MRP.
The list of budget smartphones available during Flipkart are from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Poco. These smartphones offer the best possible specification at the asking price point, and here are the details on the same.
The Samsung Galaxy A50s, a mid-range smartphone will be available with 39 percent off, whereas the Vivo Y30 is available with 26 percent off. On top of that, there is a 26 percent off on phones like the Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. Similarly, here are some of the best selling smartphones that are on offer during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
16% Off On Tecno Camon 16
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM,64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + AI lens, Penta LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
16% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB
- 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging
13% Off On Realme 6i
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 18W charging
39% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50s
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging
14% Off On Vivo Z1Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
17% Off On Vivo Y50
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Rear - 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
26% Off On Vivo Y30
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
23% Off On Vivo Y20
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB (Y20i) / 4GB (Y20) LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
15% Off On OPPO A33
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
13% Off On OPPO A12
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- R13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port
- 4230mAh Battery
14% Off On Redmi Note 8
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
26% Off On Infinix Note 7
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
26% Off On Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
17% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
19% Off On Narzo 20
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 18W charging
31% Off On OPPO A9 2020
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
28% Off On Oppo F15
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging
13% Off On POCO X2
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery with 27W fast charging
17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
14% Off On Realme 7i
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP B&W sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.1 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
23% Off On Poco M2 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999