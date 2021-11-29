Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

We have handpicked some of the best deals of the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. If you are planning on buying the latest flagship smartphone from a top-tier brand, then this is the right time to do so. Here are the top deals on flagship smartphones on Flipkart Black Friday Sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 56,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (13% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 56,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (24% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (32% off)

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A70s (Prism Crush Red, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,100 (39% off)

Galaxy A70s is available at 39% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.