Flipkart Black Friday Smartphones Deals: Top Discount Offers On Mid-Range Mobiles Under Rs. 20,000

Apart from this, the Flipkart Black Friday Sale is extending its discount deal to other smartphones like the Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion, and so on. One can check out the Samsung Galaxy F22, Galaxy F12, and also the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone. The newly launched Lava Agni smartphone is also priced under Rs. 20,000 at the Flipkart Black Friday Sale.

Apart from these, the Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo F19s, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G come ass great options to check out at the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. If you're looking for any smartphone under Rs. 20,000, the ongoing Flipkart sale is the best place to head to.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

Realme 8i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (25% off)

Motorola G60 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 5% off

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)

Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (8% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19s (Glowing Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (13% off)

OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

LAVA AGNI (Fiery Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off)

LAVA AGNI is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,287 ; MRP: Rs. 19,990 (3% off)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,287 onwards during the sale.