Flipkart offers best deals on budget smartphones: Lava Z61, Gionee A1 Lite, Yu Yunique 2 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Budget Phones best deals come with some of the best offers that can really save your extra money while buying some of these handsets. Below, we have enlisted a few devices which also have a good number of features. The sale is currently running and will end tomorrow that is 30th April 2019.

The offers given by Flipkart include- no cost EMI option, much better exchange and cashback offers, extra Rs. 1000 off over exchange value on select models, extra discount, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues. You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts.

The E-commerce offers complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. As a part of a complete mobile protection plan, you can protect your phone at just Rs. 99. Even the portal offers amazing discounts and other attractive deals on some other electronic products and other wares.

45% off on Micromax Evok Note Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 46% off on Panasonic Eluga Rey 600 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 30% off on Lava Z61 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 43% off on Gionee A1 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 30% off on Micromax Spark Go Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery 28% off on Infinix Smart 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery 14% off on Tecno camon i4 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.217-inch (1520 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 40% off on Micromax Canvas 6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Around UI

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000mAh battery Yu Yunique 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery