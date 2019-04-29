TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart offers best deals on budget smartphones: Lava Z61, Gionee A1 Lite, Yu Yunique 2 and more
Flipkart Budget Phones best deals come with some of the best offers that can really save your extra money while buying some of these handsets. Below, we have enlisted a few devices which also have a good number of features. The sale is currently running and will end tomorrow that is 30th April 2019.
The offers given by Flipkart include- no cost EMI option, much better exchange and cashback offers, extra Rs. 1000 off over exchange value on select models, extra discount, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues. You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts.
The E-commerce offers complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. As a part of a complete mobile protection plan, you can protect your phone at just Rs. 99. Even the portal offers amazing discounts and other attractive deals on some other electronic products and other wares.
45% off on Micromax Evok Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
46% off on Panasonic Eluga Rey 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
30% off on Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
43% off on Gionee A1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
30% off on Micromax Spark Go
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
28% off on Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
14% off on Tecno camon i4
Key Specs
- 6.217-inch (1520 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
40% off on Micromax Canvas 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Around UI
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Yu Yunique 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery