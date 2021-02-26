Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Smartphones
Flipkart is hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale on its platform where the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on smartphones from different brands. Following the offers on several Apple iPhone models, the company has now announced deals on Infinix smartphones. This sale will be beneficial for the users who are looking for pocket-friendly smartphones that can be good daily drivers.
As a part of the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the Infinix Smart 5 can be purchased with a discount of 22 percent. You can also avail of a discount of 22 percent and 33 percent on the Infinix Smart 4 and the Infinix Smart HD respectively. The online retailer is also offering discounts on the Infinix Zero 8i, Infinix Hot 9, and the Infinix Hot 10 smartphones.
Take a look at the entire list of Inifnix smartphones that are retailing with discount offers during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.
20% Off On Infinix Smart 5
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
20% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
22% Off On Infinix Smart HD 2021
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
33% Off On Infinix Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On Infinix Zero 8i
Key Specs
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 7.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
20% Off On Infinix Hot 9
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor
- 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
20% Off On Infinix Hot 10
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
