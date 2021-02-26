Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Smartphones

As a part of the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the Infinix Smart 5 can be purchased with a discount of 22 percent. You can also avail of a discount of 22 percent and 33 percent on the Infinix Smart 4 and the Infinix Smart HD respectively. The online retailer is also offering discounts on the Infinix Zero 8i, Infinix Hot 9, and the Infinix Hot 10 smartphones.

Take a look at the entire list of Inifnix smartphones that are retailing with discount offers during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

20% Off On Infinix Smart 5

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

20% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

22% Off On Infinix Smart HD 2021

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

33% Off On Infinix Note 7

Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.1 based on Android 10

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

21% Off On Infinix Zero 8i

Key Specs

6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 7.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

20% Off On Infinix Hot 9

Key Specs

6.6 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor

5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

20% Off On Infinix Hot 10

Key Specs