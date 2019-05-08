TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Google Pixel 3A launched with best single camera: threat to other best camera phones Under Rs 39,999
The annual I/O conference held by Google on Tuesday was all about the launching of its brand new scintillating model- Google Pixel 3A. This latest creation by Google looks very impressive as that of its predecessor. And the best part is- for the first time Google has launched it with a price tag below Rs. 50K.
The Pixel 3A is priced at only Rs. 39,999 falling Rs. 5,000 short of Pixel 3A XL which was also launched at an event. Despite being available at an attainable price option, the 3A sits with the tenuous camera setup.
With some more ultra-supreme features, it comes as a nightmare to other OEMs. If still, the price concerns you, you can go for these OEMs mentioned in the list below- whose price category falls under Rs. 35K.
The Pixel 3A from Google flaunts simply a single 12.2(f/1.8)MP at the rear part which incorporates dual-pixel phase detection autofocus along with optical and electronic image stabilization. The users can find some advanced features in its camera such as the highly innovative Night Sight mode that offers crystal clear low-light shots. And an AI has been introduced rather than a depth sensor- to offer more outstanding portrait images.
Even its front snapper flaunts a single sensor, which produces best ever selfie shots. As an alternative approach, you can switch over to other enlisted devices. You can pick Oneplus 6T in terms of camera specification.
It offers brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure. Its rear part supports both EIS and OIS, while front only has EIS. In short, the images generated from either side look as a masterpiece. Some other devices which you can also find interesting in the list are OPPO F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Nokia 8.1, OPPO R15 Pro, OPPO R17, and some more.
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Oneplus 6T
Best Price of Oneplus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera +secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of Oppo F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO R15 Pro
Best Price of OPPO R15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery
OPPO R17
Best Price of OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
LG G7 ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 32-Bit DAC
- Bluetooth 5/NFC
- Fingerprint
- Boombox Speaker
- 3000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco F1 256GB
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3300mAh Battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery