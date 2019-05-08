Google Pixel 3A launched with best single camera: threat to other best camera phones Under Rs 39,999 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The annual I/O conference held by Google on Tuesday was all about the launching of its brand new scintillating model- Google Pixel 3A. This latest creation by Google looks very impressive as that of its predecessor. And the best part is- for the first time Google has launched it with a price tag below Rs. 50K.

The Pixel 3A is priced at only Rs. 39,999 falling Rs. 5,000 short of Pixel 3A XL which was also launched at an event. Despite being available at an attainable price option, the 3A sits with the tenuous camera setup.

With some more ultra-supreme features, it comes as a nightmare to other OEMs. If still, the price concerns you, you can go for these OEMs mentioned in the list below- whose price category falls under Rs. 35K.

The Pixel 3A from Google flaunts simply a single 12.2(f/1.8)MP at the rear part which incorporates dual-pixel phase detection autofocus along with optical and electronic image stabilization. The users can find some advanced features in its camera such as the highly innovative Night Sight mode that offers crystal clear low-light shots. And an AI has been introduced rather than a depth sensor- to offer more outstanding portrait images.

Even its front snapper flaunts a single sensor, which produces best ever selfie shots. As an alternative approach, you can switch over to other enlisted devices. You can pick Oneplus 6T in terms of camera specification.

It offers brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure. Its rear part supports both EIS and OIS, while front only has EIS. In short, the images generated from either side look as a masterpiece. Some other devices which you can also find interesting in the list are OPPO F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Nokia 8.1, OPPO R15 Pro, OPPO R17, and some more.