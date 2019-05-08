Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T: Which one is better and how Features oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T let's see which one is the better for Indian users in terms of specs and pricing.

Search giant Google launched its affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphone yesterday at its I/O 2019. The company announced this smartphone to increase sales in the premium smartphone market. As the previous quarters were not as happening as expected from the company. Google announced the Pixel 3a smartphone to target the mid-range smartphone segment. The announcement was made at Google I/O 2019, a three-day developer conference held at Mountain View, California.

The Google Pixel 3a is launched with a price tag of Rs 39,999 in India while the Pixel 3a XL will cost you Rs 44,999. The smartphones will be released in India on May 15, and you can also register for the smartphones in advance from today at 12 pm via Flipkart.

At this price point, Google has launched two new smartphones for global users, but there are other bands also in the same price point which will go good competition to the Pixel phone. Today in this article I will compare the Google Pixel 3a and OnePlus 6T and let you know which one has the best hardware, software and the pricing.

Google Pixel 3a and OnePlus 6T

While talking about a smartphone the first thing comes into our mind is its screen size. The Google Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch full-HD+ gOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, without any notch on the top.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch display that features optic AMOLED, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) and a notch on the top.

While coming to the processor, the Pixel 3a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SOC, clubbed with 4GB RAM and Adreno 615 GPU. On the other side, the OnePlus 6T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Pixel smartphones are always known for their outstanding camera performance and the Google Pixel 3a arrives with a single camera module with 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel Sony IMX363 sensor on the back. It also comes with optical and electronic image stabilisation and an LED flash. The camera sensor supports an f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view. The camera sensor is capable of 120fps video recording at 1080p, 240fps at 720p, and 30fps at 4K.

The OnePlus 6T get beaten here even with the dual camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels + 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). While there is also OIS and EIS available.

At the front, the Pixel 3a comes with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 84-degree field of view. The OnePlus 6T houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. So we can expect a better front camera performance from OnePlus 6T.

The battery part is one of the most important aspects for a smartphone, and the Google Pixel 3a comes is fuelled with a 3,000mAH battery with an 18-watt charger.

The OnePlus 6T packs a bigger battery 3,700mAh battery on board as compared to Pixel 3a along with fast charge support. In the race of battery capacity OnePlus beats the Pixel smartphone.

While coming to the pricing, the Google Pixel 3a will cost you Rs 39,999 and the OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost your Rs 32,999.

Verdict

With this comparison, I can say that you will clearly get some better hardware specification with the OnePlus 6T which is also cheaper in terms of pricing. It comes with a bigger screen, RAM, storage, and battery capacity. But if you are among the one who is looking for a handy smartphone then Google Pixel 3a is the one for you. The smartphone comes with a 5.6-inch display which is easy for one hand use and apart from that you are also getting the Google branding long with the famous Pixel camera capabilities.

So it's very difficult to say which one is better in the lot. If you ask me I will go with the OnePlus 6T because I need some really good hardware to play some hardcore games with heating up my phone. But if you want a smartphone for your regular use then no doubt Pixel 3a will fulfil your expectations.