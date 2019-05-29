Huawei Ban: Samsung To Profit, US vs China Govt, And Companies Involved Features oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the US and China trade war

Due to an ongoing trade war between the US and China, Huawei, the Chinese tech brand has been facing a lot of issues, and the company has lost major connections from other tech brands, especially from the US-based establishments. Here is the list of companies that have cut off ties with Huawei after the US ban.

Who is going to get a profit from it?

Huawei is currently the #2 smartphone brand in the entire world, and this ban is going to affect Huawei in the long run. Though the ban is not going to affect the already available Huawei/Honor smartphones, it is most likely that the competing brands like Samsung and Apple are most likely to see a rise in market share.

Huawei is most likely to come down from second place in the next few months, and other brands will definitely get benefits from the same.

Which countries and users are going to be affected?

Chinese will be the least affected market, as Google services are currently banned in China. However, the company might lose some customers in Europian countries and India. As Huawei phones are already banned in the US, the latest development will not affect the North American market in any manner.

Is it a political move by the US govt against China?

Though it seems like a political move, nothing can be said for sure. It is a well-known fact that Huawei has currently the leading brand in 5G technology, and, US-based companies like Qualcomm and Intel are also working on similar technology. Huawei definitely in the lead with the 5G technology, which might affect other US-based tech brands. With the trade deal in place, Huawei cannot work in the US and other countries (except for China), where other brands will have an advatage with one less competition.

How is India going to be impacted?

As of now, there should be no problem for smartphones that are already available in India. However, this bad PR might impact the Honor/Huawei smartphone sale figures in the country in the coming days.

Do we need Huawei in the world and India?

Competition is always great, with one less name in the 5G race some brands might behave as a monopoly which will definitely a bad thing. At the end of the day, users are going to be impacted by this ban, especially in the long run.

List of companies that have been cut off from Huawei

Google/Android

Though there is a temporary ban lift from Google/Android for the next 90 days, this breakup is going to hurt Huawei badly, especially outside China. Most of the modern Huawei smartphones are based on Android OS, and with no support from Google, Huawei has to depend on AOSP source, which will slow down the OS upgrade process.

This also means that Huawei will not be able to work with Google to bring in some new feature in the Android ecosystem.

Microsoft

Microsoft has taken down the Huawei laptops and notebooks from Microsoft online stores, and with the latest order from the Trump lead govt, the company will stop working with Huawei. This might result in a bad way for Huawei laptops based on Windows OS, and they are less likely to receive software updates until the issue is sorted out. With the current situation, Huawei will not be able to release new notebooks and laptops with Windows OS.

Intel

Intel powers almost every Huawei notebook/laptop with Windows OS, and with this breakup, Huawei's already existing notebooks will not get some of the important security updates like BIOS update, and it will be very difficult to get drivers for the other components as well. Without Intel, Huawei will not be able to design a laptop or notebook what so ever, unless, just like Qualcomm they launch a chipset with custom OS support.

ARM

ARM is a mobile CPU design company, where almost every smartphone chipset will be based on ARM architecture. Though Huawei has its own chipset brand, HiSilicon, the company will not be able to design new chipsets without the help of ARM.

It is suggested that the HiSilicon Kirin 985 or the Kirin 990 is already in production, which is most likely to use the ARM A77 CPU architecture, which offers up to 20% improved performance compared to ARM A76 architecture, used on the Snapdragon 855 and the Kirin 980 SoC.

Corning

Corning is a household name in smartphone display protection, and the company is known for Gorilla Glass series tempered glass, which prevents the smartphone screen from scratches and cracks. Some of the Huawei flagship smartphones come with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass, and Huawei will not be able to use the same for the upcoming Huawei smartphones. Instead, the company has to depend on a brand like Asahi Glass or they have to come up with their own tempered glass.

Micron

Micron is a US-based RAM/storage manufacturing company, and the latest trade war between China and the US makes sure that Micron cannot supply hardware components to Huawei smartphones. Though Micron is not the only company that makes flash-based storage devices for phones, the company is going to lose an old friend and has to look for other options to make newer devices.

Skyworks and Qorvo

Skyworks and Qorvo are again a US-based company which supplies network components to the smartphones. These brands are known for their networking cards, which enables the device to connect with 3G or 4G network, and Huawei will not be able to use network cards from these two brands until the issue is resolved.