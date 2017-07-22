Weekly Roundup: List of smartphones launched this week

This week we saw a diverse range of smartphones heading into the mobile world. Several devices made the headlines in last 7 days however the major revelation was from Jio which isn't even a smartphone.

Intex for sure doubled up its game with three new smartphones ready to take the market. All the devices from the brand boast entirely different USPs offering consumers options within its own brand to pick their pick. Intex is known for its gizmos that offer more than just decent looks and are pocket friendly too.

It would be interesting to see how Intex rounds up against Chinese contrivances in its price segment.

SEE ALSO: 4G enabled JioPhone Vs 20 most popular budget smartphones

Talking of which its worth mentioning that iVoomi has expanded its Me series in the country with two new entry level smartphones. Watch out for iVoomi Me4 and Me5 that although have some basic specs but boast Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

A major revelation for this week was from Kodak. The iconic American brand which once ruled the imaging market is trying to find its place in the world of mobile phones.

However, Kodak still sticks to its roots of photography. It has presented a camera centric device for Indian consumers that boasts off a powerful camera.

Browse through the list and do tell us which of these smartphones do you find most intriguing.