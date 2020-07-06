Just In
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Galaxy A51, Realme C11 And More
Smartphones are one of the most consistently launched handheld gadgets in the nowadays. There are numerous brands that cater to the audience with these pocket-sized devices. What makes them special is the ability to play media, click high-resolution images, and even stay connected to the web; all on the go.
Apart from Redmi, another Chinese brand Realme made it to the last week's most trending smartphones list. The Realme C11 and the Realme Narzo series were some of the most searched devices. Realme C11 is slated to launch on June 30 and is expected to pack a couple of premium features, including a couple of gaming enhancements.
Adding to the list is OnePlus, which has been making headlines for its mid-range budget smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill and is already one of the most trending smartphones ahead of its launch. While OnePlus is known for its flagships, the OnePlus Nord 5G is the company's mid-range venture.
There is also the Samsung Galaxy A and M series smartphones in the last week's most trending smartphones. Take the Samsung Galaxy A51, for instance. The mid-range smartphone is dubbed as one of the best smartphones for students with its quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A71 also made it to the most trending smartphones list. Interestingly, Samsung is working on the Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s smartphones as well.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is another device that was trending last week in the Galaxy A series. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy M31, which recently got a price hike in India. The base variant of the Galaxy M31 now costs Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Of course, there are a couple of offers and discounts via online retail sites.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Realme C11
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- 128GB Internal Memory
- 6GB RAM
- 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
Realme X3
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
