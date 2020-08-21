ENGLISH

    LG K31 Vs Other Budget Smartphones On Competition In India

    By
    |

    LG has announced the launch of a new smartphone in the US. The LG K31 comes with a 5.70-inch touchscreen display along with a resolution 720x1520 pixels. It runs Android 10, and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor. The entry-level smartphone packs 3,000 mAh non-removable battery, and it is paired with 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. The smartphone is priced at $149.9 ( which means close to Rs. 11,200).

    LG K31 Vs Other Budget Smartphones
     

    On the optics front, the smartphone has 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens on the back, while upfront supports a 5MP sensor along with an f/2.2 lens.

    However, the newly launched smartphone can be easily compared with other existing affordable smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Oppo A9 2020, and Tecno Spark Power.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    MRP: Rs. 11,718
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP+ 2MP depth camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme Narzo 10

    Realme Narzo 10

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme 6i

    Realme 6i

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + camera + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 10A

    Realme Narzo 10A

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display
    • 2GHz Octa Core Helio G80 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 5000 MAh Battery.
    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Moto G8 Power Lite

    Moto G8 Power Lite

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
