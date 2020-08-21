LG K31 Vs Other Budget Smartphones On Competition In India

On the optics front, the smartphone has 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens on the back, while upfront supports a 5MP sensor along with an f/2.2 lens.

However, the newly launched smartphone can be easily compared with other existing affordable smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Oppo A9 2020, and Tecno Spark Power.

Samsung Galaxy M11

MRP: Rs. 11,718

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP+ 2MP depth camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Realme Narzo 10

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme 6i

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + camera + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Helio G80 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

