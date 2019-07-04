Just In
Xiaomi Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India: Black Shark 2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Mix 2 And More
There has been a surge in introducing a bigger RAM module to smartphones, by our makers. And currently, there have been quite so many smartphones which come up with this aspect. Like other brands, Xiaomi also has put this type of specification under its belt. Eventually, the company has launched several of its Mi devices that come with 6GB RAM configuration.
These devices are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with the smartphones' 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, eventually offering you a seamless multitasking experience. No matter you play any extensive game, with the 6GB RAM module you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.
Due to the 6GB RAM setup, you can store as many apps in your devices. And despite the accumulation of huge apps, these Mi devices won't get sluggish. Here's a list of a few Xiaomi smartphones, featuring 6GB RAM configuration.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 256GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- 3400 MAh Battery
