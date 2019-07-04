Xiaomi Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India: Black Shark 2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Mix 2 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

There has been a surge in introducing a bigger RAM module to smartphones, by our makers. And currently, there have been quite so many smartphones which come up with this aspect. Like other brands, Xiaomi also has put this type of specification under its belt. Eventually, the company has launched several of its Mi devices that come with 6GB RAM configuration.

These devices are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with the smartphones' 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, eventually offering you a seamless multitasking experience. No matter you play any extensive game, with the 6GB RAM module you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.

Due to the 6GB RAM setup, you can store as many apps in your devices. And despite the accumulation of huge apps, these Mi devices won't get sluggish. Here's a list of a few Xiaomi smartphones, featuring 6GB RAM configuration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 256GB

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

Key Specs

5.99 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

NFC

3400 MAh Battery

